This fashion blogger just wore her Marks & Spencer Holly Willoughby dress as a kaftan and it looks AMAZING SO clever!

We always get so excited when Holly Willoughby's latest Marks & Spencer range drops and her fifth collection certainly didn't disappoint. Since it hit shelves last month, the range has been lighting up Instagram and shoppers have been sharing how they have beegn styling up the items, particularly the hero number - the white printed shirt dress.Holly wore the £49.50 frock to the official press launch in June and added a black waist-defining belt. The 38-year-old said of the frock: "You'll get those dresses that are your 'go-to' dresses, like the one I'm wearing, that you'll find in your wardrobe and go, 'Right I'm going to put that on today'."

Emma Paton of Finlay Fox styled the dress as a kaftan

You may think the dress is pretty straight-forward to wear, but one fashion blogger styled it in a genius way - as a kaftan! Super stylish Emma Paton of Finlay Fox shared a selfie of her wearing the dress over a black swimsuit and we think it looks incredible. Emma proves the dress is uber versatile and a great holiday item.

Debbie Le of The Fashionable Pan looked incredible in the fab frock

Another one of our favourite bloggers - Debbie Le of The Fashionable Pan - wore the frock without a belt, buttoned up to the collar and added black sliders. So chic! Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two wrote: "This dress is so lovely. The shape and length makes it so versatile and the button down in this pattern makes it super chic. It’s lined and it’s true to size. It’s a winner!" We couldn't agree more.

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

Speaking about her new line, This Morning presenter Holly told HELLO!: "It's really wearable - they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now - being on our fifth collection - we know what works and what the buyer really loves."

MORE: Wow! This thrifty Instagram star just dyed her Marks & Spencer dress PINK and wait until you see it

"What's nice about this collection as well, is that it's a real summer capsule collection. Everything in it sort of ties in, so if you're going away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

READ: Marks & Spencer's olive green dress is mighty like Meghan Markle's christening outfit