Kaye Adams' daughter's fashion hack will blow your mind

Kaye Adams is one proud mother after she excitedly shared her 12-year-old daughter Bonnie's genius fashion hack. The Loose Women panellist jokily questioned whether the youngster was actually her child after she turned a pair of trousers into a dress – without a pair of scissors or sewing kit in sight! Sharing Bonnie's incredible talent on social media, Kaye uploaded a video of the trousers to dress transformation – and it's some seriously impressive viewing.

In the clip, Bonnie demonstrates how she made herself a new LBD by stepping into one of the trouser legs, and then pulls the other leg over her head to transform it into a backless dress with a cowl neck – incredible! Captioning the video, Kaye said: "Exhibit 132 on why Bonnie can't possibly be my daughter. I know I'm her Mum and am contractually required to think she's amazing, but seriously how does this child come up with these ideas?"

She added: "I have enough trouble trying to get a pair of trousers on the standard way... there is no chance I'd have thought of this in a MILLION years. What talents do your kids have that makes you want to check their birth certificate twice to make sure they're actually yours?!" But Kaye wasn't the only Loose Women member impressed by Bonnie's unusual hack, as Nadia Sawalha also praised the youngster on her own Instagram account. Sharing Kaye's video on her Instagram stories, Nadia gushed: "My little girl… I'm so proud." Nadia also jokily commented on Kaye's post, simply writing: "She's mine!!!!"

Kaye's followers were equally impressed, with one commenting: "What a great wee fashion designer she is," while another added: "Isn't she smart!?! But sheesh if I tried that, I know I'd wind up getting a cramp or breaking my leg or something." And a third said: "What the what now?? Genius!!" One thing's for sure, we'll definitely be digging out a pair of trousers to try this hack – one LBD coming up!

