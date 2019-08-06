Andrea McLean tried on Love Island Amber Rose Gill's mini dress and looks INSANE Amazing...

We've always said that 49-year-old Andrea McLean, looks half her age and now she's actually proved it, by donning a mini dress meant for Amber Rose Gill! The Love Island winner, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday, appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday and Andrea decided to try on one of her dresses ahead of the show. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, twirling around in the yellow, bardot cut mini, she said: "Im not sure about this outfit you've put me in," she can be heard telling her stylist, Bertie, of Mother Shoppers. Bertie replied, giggling: "Erm that is not your outfit, I think that's for our Love Island guest, it's been left in your dressing room!" Andrea laughed and said: "Thank God!" Bertie then said what we are all thinking - "It looks amazing though, I think you look hot! Look at those legs!" We couldn't agree more, Bertie!

Speaking to HELLO! about Andrea's style, the Loose Women stylist explained:

"Andrea looks amazing in everything. She looks really good in bold colour, it looks great with her skin tone and her hair and I think she tries out lots of different shapes and styles. That's what people quite like about her."

The professional also revealed how her style has evolved through the years. "Her style is definitely much more adventurous now - she used to stick to a bodycon shape dress most days with a heel, whereas now, she has tried suits, she loves her midi dresses and has now worn every colour in the rainbow. Andrea rocks print a bit more too. For ages she just wouldn't wear it! Whereas now, she loves a bit of floral and polka dots as well, I think she is more open to trying new things. And she listens to me when I say 'go on just try it'. She says 'okay' rather than 'I can't' - that's the difference."

