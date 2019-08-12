Loved THAT Zara polka dot dress? It now comes in a brand new colour OK, this is exciting...

Each year, a fashion item arrives on the scene and everyone goes crazy for it. Last year, we saw the Topshop V-neck dress fly off the sleeves, and this year, it's all about the polka-dot Zara dress. You know the one - the white, loose-fitting design covered in polka dots. Priced at £39.99, everyone has been rocking it - from teenagers to grandmas - and it's proved to be so popular, it even has its own Instagram account (@Hot4TheSpot). Yes, really. Mid-length, striking, easy to throw on- what's not to love? It can be dressed up with heels and statement earrings, or dressed down with trainers and a denim jacket to make it look super casual.

It was only a matter of time before those clever designers at Zara decided to create the dress in another colour - and finally, that's exactly what they've done. Made in reverse, it's a black version with white polka dots. But there is one little snag (isn't there always?!) - it isn't in the UK yet. Currently, it's only available in Australia. Sources say it will be arriving on British soil soon, and we predict a stampede when it does.

The Instagram account that is taking our grids by storm - @Hot4TheSpot was started by Faye Oakenfull in May and in just three months, the account has amassed over 18k followers, with no signs of slowing up. "I get maybe 200 messages a day on a weekend and about 100 on a day in the week sharing sightings,” Faye told HELLO!. "It's amazing, this dress has been breaking ALL the barriers. Not just with age but size."

The London-based stylist told HELLO! that she sees a great mix of women wearing the dress. "The oldest has been my friend’s gran, Beryl – she’s 86 years old and rocking it – she looked fabulous in it!"

