Everyone's talking about Trinny's Zara sequin trousers All that glitters...

When Trinny Woodall appears on This Morning, we can't help but sit up and take notice. The fashionista often reveals her expert style advice, and on Thursday's show, the 55-year-old explained to viewers how to wear sequins in the daytime. It may seem scary to don all the sparkle before lunch, but Trinny made it work. She wore a pair of seriously funky embellished flares, which came from high street favourite Zara. The mid-waist trousers gave us all the 70s vibes. Priced at £59.99, they won't break the bank either. The fashion star teamed the look with a cowl neck sequin top - also from Zara - and a lovely white tailored blazer, and added a pair of trainers. How chic! There are still a few sizes of the trousers left online, but don't delay if you fancy adding them to your wardrobe - they are selling like hot cakes!

Trinny's trousers stole the show

Fans loved her sparkly style, taking to Instagram to shower her with praise. One fan wrote: "Trinny has great style and helps give women confidence with colour and fun clothing! Who wants to look drab?" Another added: "I need these in my life, a little bit of sparkle brightens the day."

£59.99, Zara

What we love the most about Trinny is how confident she is with fashion, and the fact she always champions that you should wear what you want, no matter what age you are.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's best summer dresses – bright hues, floral prints & more

In 2018, the TV star told told Ruth Langsford: "Leopard print is no longer a fashion, it's a classic." She added: "I think it's something you can wear anytime. It's definitely a mood-led item of clothing." Trinny admitted that wearing leopard print makes her feel sexier and it's all down to how you style it. She said: "Being over fifty, I want to do things that make it chilled, so I wear a white trainer with it that makes it relaxed and a bit fresher."

READ: Maura Higgins goes for a demure white suit as she talks about her new job on This Morning