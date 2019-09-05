You can now see Killing Eve's costumes at the new BAFTA exhibition We can't wait!

Love BBC series Killing Eve as much as us? If the answer is yes, are you a Villanelle fan or are you more of an Eve type of gal? Well, one thing's for sure, we bet you can't get enough of Jodie Comer's wardrobe on the show. We are obsessed with her character's much-talked about outfits, and now you can see them face-to-face! On 17 September, BAFTA opens to the public for the first time and there's a free exhibition for screen buffs. Television fans will be able to see Phoebe De Gaye’s costume design from series one of Killing Eve, and yes, that includes THAT iconic Molly Goddard pink dress that she teamed with the original Balenciaga boots worn by Jodie in her BAFTA-winning performance. The exhibit will also feature production stills from the show too. Exciting!

You can now see some the costumes featured in the hit first series

Two days before it's official opening, the Duke of Cambridge will officially launch BAFTA Piccadilly. Eek! We wonder if William is a fan of Killing Eve? We know he and Duchess Kate love a boxset or two.

Which look is your favourite?

Back in June, series 2 costume designer Charlotte Mitchell appeared on the Lorraine show to discuss some of the wow-worthy looks from the newest offering. "She's very playful, she's very colourful, she likes to play up to the environment, her mood," Charlotte said of Villanelle's look.

In an interview with ELLE, Charlotte revealed that Jodie's character started to wear more trousers in series 2. "I like the way Jodie walks in a pair of trousers. She’s got such a great strut about her, and when she’s in a solid pair of boots she owns it even more. She’s about business. She’s also got the most perfect figure, so she can pull off a really lovely, fitted pair of trousers." Fierce!

