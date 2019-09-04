Introducing Marks & Spencer's NEW AW19 stars including Line of Duty's Vicky McClure The actress joins the M&S gang…

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure is one stylish lady, so it comes as no surprise that Marks & Spencer has called on her to model the new Autumn campaign alongside Holly Willoughby and two other new faces. For 36-year-old Vicky, this is a job of a lifetime, who said: "It has been such an exciting experience to be a part of the Marks & Spencer Autumn campaign. M&S is at the heart of so many women’s wardrobes and lives, including my own, so it has been a real privilege to be involved."

Joining the two famous household names, we also have the super gorgeous Ariish Wol who is a model signed to MiLK Model Management, and digital influencer Clemmie Hooper. The pair join the M&S roster, and we're loving what's on offer for AW19.

"For Autumn we wanted to move our womenswear collections in an optimistic new direction" Nathan Ansell, Director of Marketing at M&S, said. "Celebrating what M&S really means to modern women today; inclusive and versatile, this campaign is about making the every-day extra special."

Clemmie Hooper

The new Autumn campaign is seriously gorgeous, and features some key shapes for the new season, like the oversized aviator jacket and printed midi dress; alongside hard-working basics like denim and layering separates. Prices start from just £4.50 for a pure cotton tee to £99 for a wool blend coat.

Ariish Wol

The colour palette will have you dreaming for Autumn, with warm colours like mahogany brown and tan, which are complemented by highlights of blue and ochre.

Holly said: "Style should be about feeling amazing and for me, this is what this Autumn campaign is all about; women looking good and feeling great!"

Holly Willoughby

For those of you who don't know Clemmie Hooper, she's a midwife, Instagram star, author and blogger with over 660k followers and she's known as @mother_of_daughters. Her blog, Gas & Air, states: "Midwife to many, Clemmie Hooper has been a practising midwife since 2006 after training at UWE Bristol. She currently works on labour ward at Kings College Hospital London. She is a passionate midwife and successful author of ‘How to Grow a Baby and Push it Out’ and ‘How to Grow a Baby Journal’ published by Vermilion."