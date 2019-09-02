Erica Davies just styled Marks & Spencer's new hero coat in a top notch way Cosy up in style...

Every year without fail, those clever people at Marks & Spencer bring out a hero coat that is always on our wish lists for the autumn. Last year we had THAT purple jacket of dreams, and this year, a red and pink coat has landed - and it's reversible. Say what? Let us introduce you to Autograph's Split Wool Overcoat, which will set you back £119. We think that price-tag isn't bad at all, considering you are pretty much getting two coats for your money; one side is a lovely soft blush tone, the other a dashing red. The over-size style has two large front pockets, is made in a lovely boxy fit and has wide lapels. And now we've seen what influencer Erica Davies has done with it, we need it even more.

We loved how Erica styled up M&S's reversible coat

The blonde beauty shared a shot on her fabulous feed, teaming the coat with a pink silk blouse, a heritage check coat and trousers, with this beaut of a coat over the top. Talk about layering in style, right? Erica said of the look: "This is an outfit from the new season that I've put together for my partnership with Marks & Spencer."

GET THE LOOK! £119, Marks & Spencer

"I didn’t want to select anything that was too 'statement,' rather stick to useful pieces in similar tones and prints that layer well together. The blush pink, browns and rusts all feel autumnal, but what REALLY sold me this wool coat as a pick was the fact it’s reversible. So you can have the blush pink side, but if you fancy a change, turn it inside out and go for the rust. More bang for your buck - and way more potential outfit possibilities!"

Erica put the M&S constellation dress on the map in 2017

This isn't the first time Erica has made us rush to M&S on our lunch-breaks. Not only did she put Holly Willougby's purple coat on the map last year, but the year before in 2017, she had us starry-eyed over the brand's constellation dress.

The £45 frock boasted a beautiful intergalactic print and simply flew off the shelves, selling for triple the amount on eBay after she had posted it. How we wish they would re-stock this one!

