Princess Diana's famous gym kit is going on auction The little sweatshirt with a big price tag...

We all know the late Princess Diana was the ULTIMATE style icon. From her jaw-dropping frocks and her sparkling jewellery collection, to her handbags and tweed, she always looked incredible. We love looking at vintage pictures of her leaving the gym, too - the mum-of-two always looked super-chic in her classic workout clobber when she was heading to the Chelsea Harbour Club or Earl's Court Gym. One of her most iconic looks was the Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt that was given to her by business magnate Richard Branson, which Diana later presented to her longtime personal trainer, Jenni Rivett. The iconic piece is to be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction with bidding coming to an end 10 July.

Princess Diana always looked amazing in her gym kit

The dark blue cotton polyester sweatshirt features a screen-printed image of the Virgin Atlantic 'Flying Lady' logo with

'Fly Atlantic' emblazoned on the front. Included with the sweatshirt is a small gift tag bearing a note signed from Princess Diana, which reads: “Dearest Jenni, Lots of love from, Diana, x."

The bid for this sweatshirt is currnetly on $5,500!

Jenni Rivett served as the personal trainer to Princess Diana for over seven years. In a 2018 interview with the Yahoo! series The Royal Box, Jenni explained Diana's decision to simplify her workout outfits: "Every single session all the media were outside camped with their stepladders, and cameras and lenses and everything."

"For her, she just found it so incredibly, 'why are they so interested in me when there is more important things to worry about in the world.'. I remember one of her strategies was that she was going to wear the same Virgin Active sweatshirt every single session."

