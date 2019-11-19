You can now buy a version of Kate Middleton’s stunning polka dot dress for £19 Shop one of the Duchess’ most stylish looks for less

Kate Middleton is a style icon no matter what she wears, but her blue polka dot midi dress with white collar from designer Alessandra Rich was undoubtedly one of her most stunning looks. Unfortunately for most, the dress was a rather costly £1,750 and sold out almost immediately after the Duchess of Cambridge wore it. However, if you loved the look you might be in luck, thanks to a similar style from online shopping destination Shein.

The website is selling their own blue polka dot midi dress with a contrast collar, and we love the similarity between this one and Kate’s. The dress is available in sizes small, medium and large, and comes with a self-tie belt and white cuffs. At just £18.99, it’s going straight into our basket.

Contrast collar dress, £18.99, Shein

If that doesn’t tick all of your boxes, there are plenty of similar styles available on the high street. We’ll be styling them with heels for a formal event like Kate, but you could also add an oversized coat and flats for a more casual everyday look.

Spot print midi dress, £33.60, Dorothy Perkins

Polka dot shirt dress, £27, Joanie

Polka dot relaxed midi dress, £45, M&S

The designer recently revealed that the dress was inspired by Princess Diana, who once wore a similar dress herself. Speaking to The Telegraph, Alessandra explained how the dress focusses on shape with a forties style. She said: "These dresses are demure, they’re covering the arms and legs, and they’re in nice, fresh colours. But there’s always a split somewhere, or a body chain underneath. It is both ladylike and naughty and I think there is a bit of both in all of us.”

"She [Diana] wore polka dots so well and I know all of her looks by heart," she added.

We can’t wait to try the look ourselves!

