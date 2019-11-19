Meghan Markle is crowned Queen of style 2019 - beating Kylie Jenner and Cardi B

One of the best parts of the end of the year, is looking back over memorable moments that have past. The same happens in the fashion world and the best-dressed title is often one we sit up and take notice of. The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in many incredible outfits this year and her style efforts have clearly paid off, as she has been named 2019's most influential dresser by Lyst Index. The annual fashion report analyses data collected throughout the year and reveals the biggest trends and fashion stars. The wife of Prince Harry has topped the list - each time she has worn something, it revealed a whopping 216 percent increase in searches for similar items. And what's more, she has even replaced Kim Kardashian's little sister Kylie Jenner. Wow!

Meghan's style is globally admired

Last year, the mother-of-one was in third place, but she's upped her game this year to be crowned Queen of fashion. Incredibly, she is the only member of the royal family to feature in the top ten - the Duchess of Cambridge comes in at number 11.

The Club Monaco dress Meghan wore in South Africa sold out in 24 hours

It's been a busy, yet stylish year for the 38-year-old. She has worn plenty of stunning gowns, shoes, jackets, and pencil skirts, as well as her fair share of high street items, too. And let's not forget - she guest edited the September issue of Vogue UK, too.

The Royal boosted sales for one of her favourite brands J Crew, after she teamed a striped skirt on an engagement in Cape Town. The 'Meghan Effect' is still flying high - most things the Duchess wears repeatedly sell out in record time. One of her standout moments of 2019 was when she memorably met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, wearing a stunning dress by Club Monaco. The public went wild for the patterned number, and it sold out within 24 hours...

