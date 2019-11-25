The best Black Friday fashion deals to know about Shop until you drop this Black Friday - with money off!

It's the date that all self-confessed shopaholics have in their diaries: Black Friday. This year, Black Friday 2019 falls on the 29 November and we can't wait to shop our stylish wish list with generous savings. Everyone deserves a treat (or two) before Christmas starts, especially when you can pick up some serious discounts that will make your present shopping list much more thrifty. We've rounded up a selection of our best fashion deals that you literally cannot afford to miss out on, from all your favourite shops.

Rainbow trainers, £103.20, Kurt Geiger

KURT GEIGER

Kurt Geiger has a whopping 20 per cent off in-store and online this Black Friday, and what's more, there will be an additional 'Rainbow event' bonus - an amazing 50 percent off in-store and online - which will change daily, so keep your eyes peeled.

M&S

Although M&S don't officially take part in Black Friday, for the last few years there have been some amazing discounts to be had over that weekend. In 2018, shoppers had percent off fashion, beauty and fragrance, so you never know, this year may be the same

Bra, £8.40 and Knickers, £4.20, Figleaves

FIGLEAVES

Revamp your lingerie! Underwear giants Figleaves will be offering 25 percent off the whole site on Black Friday and a huge 70 percent off this pretty pastel blue set - which works out such a bargain...

L.K.BENNETT

Everyone's favourite luxury high street store L.K.Bennett has a generous 25 percent off for Black Friday, starting on 25 November. We've got our eye on some fabulous frocks that would be ideal for Christmas Eve!

TOPSHOP

Last year, Black Friday at Topshop started a little earlier, but this year, the deal is firmly under wraps until the big day itself. In 2018 there was 25 percent off everything in store and online, so expect the same this year ladies!

NEXT

Next sales are legendary and we cant wait to see what the high street store will come up with this year. If you can't wait until the 29th - check out the current offers here.

Floral dress, £125.30, Whistles at John Lewis

JOHN LEWIS

Black Friday has started early at John Lewis and there's already a generous 30 percent off some dresses - including this Whistles beauty.

Pink satin pyjama set, £52.50, Victoria's Secret

VICTORIA'S SECRET

Who wouldn't want a stack of amazing underwear and PJs from Victoria's Secret under the tree? This year there's no excuse - the fabulous brand is offering a huge 40 percent off everything. What are you waiting for?

GAP

Gap will be taking part in Black Friday this year. Last year there was up to 40 percent off select lines in-store and online. So hopefully that will be the same this year - (we've got our eyes on the leopard print bomber everyone is talking about)

Quilted coat, £149, Needle & Thread

NEEDLE & THREAD

Our go-to favourite store for all things embroidered and sparkly - Needle & Thread - are offering up to 50 percent off selected lines this Black Friday, launching on 25 November until 2nd December. We are loving this beautiful quilted coat, which comes in at half price.

ASOS

ASOS do things officially, so the bargains will be dropped on Black Friday itself until Cyber Monday on December 2. Last year, the site offered 20 per cent across ALL items!

Leopard print dress, £12, PrettyLittleThing

PRETTYLITTLETHING

PrettyLittleThing will be offering a shamazing 50 per cent off everything for shoppers on Black Friday. We don't know where to start…

Star earrings, £165, Soru

SORU

Our favourite jewellery brand Soru - which is known for its incredible statement earrings - has some major savings for Black Friday - 30 per cent off the entire site on from the big day itself. We will SO be stocking up…

ZARA

Zara doesn't always offer a black Friday discount (boo!) but last year there was 20 per cent discount on certain items. So on Black Friday, check it out!

