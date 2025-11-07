M&S just launched its Black Friday sale early and I went wild in the aisles over my lunch break

I'm going to be honest with you. I already have Black Friday fatigue and it hasn't even officially started yet. The shops are all dropping the Cyber sales earlier than ever before, and as a shopping expert with years of experience in this, I should be excited but I'm just kind of, well, over it. But there is an exception - and that's Marks & Spencer.
You see, M&S doesn't really partake in the 'Black Friday deals extravaganza' thing - and it never has done. There might be a sale around the same time of the year, but it's never declared a Black Friday one. The same rule applies today but this sale is better than years gone by. Why? Because this isn't just sales on older stock, this is a discount across categories - and it applies to brand new-in pieces.
I have my eye on a fair few bits, but I'm pretty excited by the deductions on knitwear. I can shop a Christmas knit and a party knit - both with 20% off. These are the two I made a beeline for when I went to my local M&S...
Let me break the discounts for you. These are the main offers running across the M&S website right now...
Here are my top M&S buys in the 'Black Friday' sale
I consider myself an M&S expert - and shop there frequently. Here's everything I've ordered (or had my eye on!) since I found out the sale was on. Was I late starting for work because of this? Yes. Yes I was.
Wow! There's 40% off this Elizabeth Arden gift set, and it really would make the perfect Christmas gift so I'm stocking up for friends and family. The 3-piece gift set features Cream Skin Protectant, Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15, and Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment.
I'm in the market for a new gym bag but I don't want to spend too much. Sweaty Betty is a brand I return to time and time again (and usually shop it on sale at Bicester Village) but this bag is calling my name.
M&S Deluxe Hungarian Goose Feather & Down 10.5 Tog Duvet
It's getting a little chillier at night time now, so perhaps it's time to switch up my duvet. This luxurious Hungarian goose feather and down duvet might be just what I need. The tog rating of 10.5 makes it perfect for autumn and winter, while the pocket construction ensures an even distribution of the filling.