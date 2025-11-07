M&S just launched its Black Friday sale early and I went wild in the aisles over my lunch break

I'm going to be honest with you. I already have Black Friday fatigue and it hasn't even officially started yet. The shops are all dropping the Cyber sales earlier than ever before, and as a shopping expert with years of experience in this, I should be excited but I'm just kind of, well, over it. But there is an exception - and that's Marks & Spencer.

You see, M&S doesn't really partake in the 'Black Friday deals extravaganza' thing - and it never has done. There might be a sale around the same time of the year, but it's never declared a Black Friday one. The same rule applies today but this sale is better than years gone by. Why? Because this isn't just sales on older stock, this is a discount across categories - and it applies to brand new-in pieces.

I have my eye on a fair few bits, but I'm pretty excited by the deductions on knitwear. I can shop a Christmas knit and a party knit - both with 20% off. These are the two I made a beeline for when I went to my local M&S...

© Leanne Bayley I went straight for the knitwear discounts

Let me break the discounts for you. These are the main offers running across the M&S website right now...

Women's M&S offers

Homeware M&S offers

Kids M&S offers

Beauty M&S offers

Here are my top M&S buys in the 'Black Friday' sale

I consider myself an M&S expert - and shop there frequently. Here's everything I've ordered (or had my eye on!) since I found out the sale was on. Was I late starting for work because of this? Yes. Yes I was.

1/ 10 M&S Per Una Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket © M&S £104 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S I've written about this coat before. I'm obsessed with the barn jacket trend, and this one just looks very easy to wear and will go with a lot of my wardrobe.

2/ 10 M&S Embellished Slogan Crew Neck Jumper with Wool © M&S £24 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S It would be silly not to purchase a Christmas jumper - especially when the sale is this good! I love this 'Jingle' one as it's fun but still wearable and not too 'out there'.

3/ 10 Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Skin Essentials 3 Piece Gift Set © Elizabeth Arden £37.20 (SAVE 40%) AT M&S Wow! There's 40% off this Elizabeth Arden gift set, and it really would make the perfect Christmas gift so I'm stocking up for friends and family. The 3-piece gift set features Cream Skin Protectant, Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15, and Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment.

4/ 10 Sweaty Betty Gym Bag © M&S £80.50 (SAVE 30%) AT M&S I'm in the market for a new gym bag but I don't want to spend too much. Sweaty Betty is a brand I return to time and time again (and usually shop it on sale at Bicester Village) but this bag is calling my name.

5/ 10 M&S Deluxe Hungarian Goose Feather & Down 10.5 Tog Duvet © M&S £59.40 (SAVE 40%) AT M&S It's getting a little chillier at night time now, so perhaps it's time to switch up my duvet. This luxurious Hungarian goose feather and down duvet might be just what I need. The tog rating of 10.5 makes it perfect for autumn and winter, while the pocket construction ensures an even distribution of the filling.

6/ 10 M&S Embellished Cropped Cardigan with Wool © M&S £28.80 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S I've tried this on in burgundy (which is also on sale) and oh wow, it's stunning. I'd say it's true to size, and even better in real life.

7/ 10 M&S Library of Scent Pomegranate Gift Set © M&S £24 (SAVE 40%) AT M&S The Pomegranate Gift Set would make the perfect gift this Christmas, and at 40% off, it's a real steal.

8/ 10 M&S Checkerboard Table Lamp © M&S £39.60 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S I'm a big fan of M&S homeware, but it's not often you see the trend pieces go in sale. How trendy is this lamp? So chic.

9/ 10 M&S Feather & Down Stormwear™ Padded Duvet Coat © M&S £108 (SAVE 20%) AT M&S Now, I'm not really a long duvet coat kinda woman, but I know this will be the gift that keeps on giving when we're in the depths of winter.

