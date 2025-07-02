All I'm buying is jewellery in the summer sales - and I'm sharing the best deals to shop

Nothing gets my heart pumping more than a summer sale, and when it's jewellery on sale, I'm positively buzzing.

I'm always in the market for a new pair of hoops, or a ring to add to my collection, and the current jewellery sales are so good that it's the time I stock up on accessories. You can never have too many, right?

Some of the coolest jewellery brands are having big sales for summer. Think Monica Vinader and Edge of Ember with up to 60% off. Then there's the likes of Annoushka, the fine jewellery brand worn by Princess Kate, which has discounted some of their most iconic styles alongside classic jewellery brands including Swarovski and Vivienne Westwood.

I adore searching for those trending pieces you don't necessarily need, but will love and want, and I've searched high and low for the best jewellery deals. I've been shopping for a living at HELLO! Online for over six years now, and I know a good sale when I see one. These sales highlighted are all brilliant buys, and whether it's for you or for a gift, you're bound to find a bargain.

My advice would be to shop classic, rather than trend-led. You can pick up on-trend pieces of jewellery on the high street for quite a lot less than a timeless pair of hoops that won't fade, or a necklace you'll wear everyday. These are the pieces to last you a while, rather than just a season.

How I chose the best jewellery brands to highlight

Brands: From high street jewellery to designer accessories, I've included the jewellery brands we know and love.

The best jewellery deals to shop

1. Monica Vinader Jewellery Deals

It's a royal favourite and a celeb-favourite too, and you can always count on Monica Vinader pieces to last. The brand always do their summer sales a little differently and this year is no exception. There's up to 60% off selected items for a limited time period, so shop fast.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Monica Vinader

2. Ernest Jones Jewellery Deals

If you're in the market for a new diamond, this is the place to head to. Right now, the British high street jeweller has up to 60% off selected diamond jewellery, an ideal time to indulge and buy that sparkler you've always dreamed of or maybe a new watch.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Ernest Jones

18ct White Gold 0.50ct Diamond Eternity Ring £1,500 (save 25%) Platinum 0.50ct Diamond Total Cushion Cluster Stud Earrings £800 (save 60%)

3. Astley Clarke Jewellery Deals

Offering some of the prettiest jewellery in the business, Astley Clarke's pieces are affordable heirlooms including their iconic locket. This summer at Astley Clarke sees an impressive (up to) 60% off lots of pieces, plus an extra 10% off at checkout with offer code EXTRA10.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Astley Clarke

4. Annoushka Jewellery Deals

The royal loved brand has reduced some of its iconic pieces as they "retire" the styles. Before the new pieces hit, enjoy up to 40% off.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Annoushka

5. Swarovski Jewellery Deals

Another great stop for diamonds, watches and those more expensive pieces. There's up to 40% off a selected range of items.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Swarovski

6. Orelia Jewellery Deals

Orelia is a great little jewellery brand for huggie hoops, bangles and everyday necklaces - I often shop for my hoops from there. Right now, they're offering up to 60% off the original price.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Orelia