5 classic dresses to buy in the John Lewis sale right now Check out these dresses from John Lewis - and don't forget the great discount…

As department stores go, you have to hand it to John Lewis. Yes, they bring out the big guns at Christmas with their tear-jerking adverts, but their sales are always pretty epic and we love picking up a bargain or two, particularly as the high street store stocks a huge array of different brands. But, one of the best tips to remember when it comes to sale shopping, is to try and pick up items that you can wear in months to come, not just for right now. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best classic frocks to invest in that you can wear next season too, so keep scrolling and try not to look at your bank balance afterwards...

READ: 10 stylish fashion buys you need from Next ASAP

Estelle Dress, Mika Heart Black, £49.50, Ghost at John Lewis

Ghost dresses are worn by celebrities and some of our favourite fashion bloggers. With that sound recommendation in mind, we love this printed crepe design that has a V-neckline, with vintage-inspired buttons and voluminous puffed sleeves. Just add boots for a funky day look, or heels for a going-out vibe.

Button Through Mini Dress in black, £67.15, Whistles at John Lewis

Everyone needs a little black dress in their lives, and this long-sleeved, button-through design is sleek, has long sleeves, a flippy hem and a lovely relaxed feel that would not only suit a variety of body shapes, but could be amped up with accessories, too.

Eden Velvet One Shoulder Dress in Khaki, £75, Reiss at John Lewis

If you've got a black-tie event to go to, you need this frock in your life. This decadent velvet number has a one-shoulder cut, a sexy side split and a lovely low back. It would look extra-special with strappy heels and a metallic clutch.

Long Sleeve Sequin Mini Dress in Gunmetal, £99, Ted Baker at John Lewis

People may think sequins are just for Christmas, but we would highly disagree! You can make sequins work all year round, particularly in the evening. We love this beautiful, full-on sequin number from Ted Baker, that has long sleeves and finishes just past the knee.

Knitted Dress in Deep Green, £89.10, Hobbs at John Lewis

OK, so you may think a knitted dress is dictively wintery, but this light wool dress (with a hint of cashmere) by Hobbs could be worn throughout spring, and even in earlier summer months on chillier days. It has an elegant funnel neck, comes in an on-trend midi length and features a tie waist for a subtle touch of definition.

MORE: ASOS is selling fuller bust t-shirts made for women with big boobs

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.