10 stylish fashion buys you need from Next ASAP

Shop our picks from the Next - you won't be disappointed ...

Laura Sutcliffe,

One of our favourite high street stores has to be Next. From the brand's dresses and jackets, to their huge selection of top-notch accessories from shoes to bags, we are officially obsessed with the store. We also love the fact that you can buy a variety of other brands online at Next, from Lipsy to Levi's, and of course, celebrity collaborations (hello Emma Willis.) We've rounded up the best classic items to invest in, so keep scrolling and have your debit card handy…

Belted Maxi Shirt Dress, £45, Next

We are loving this belted maxi shirt dress that's adorned with a monochrome leopard print.The frock features a soft collar, and a tie belt to cinch in the waist.

White Shirt, £14, Next

Everyone knows a white shirt is a workwear essentials and this crisp number has a premium finish. It's cut to a flattering hip length with a fitted cut to accentuate the waist and has a soft collar and cuffs. Get office-ready!

Teddy Borg Coat, £55, Next

The cosy teddy bear coat is a trend that won't go away and when they look as chic as this, we can totally see why...

Animal print heels, £35, Next

We think Carrie Bradshaw would swoon over these leopard print high heels! These eye-catching shoes would look just as chic with jeans as they would with a pretty dress.

Buckle Detail Shoulder Bag, £34, Next

Give your accessories edit a spring clean with this mustard-toned bag. Bright, funky, and ideal for shopping, we can't get enough of this arm-candy.

Pleated Skirt, £46, Next

This pleated skirt is all kinds of outfit goals! We are loving the delicate pleats and the subtle, go-with-anything nude colour.

Skinny jeans, £45, Next

A great pair of skinny jeans is a wardrobe staple for every woman, and Next have a great rep when it comes to denim. These jeans are made from a cotton-rich blend with added stretch for extra comfort. They finish at the ankle and best of all, they gently sculpt your figure too.

Sequin top, £45, Next

Christmas may be over but that doesn't mean our sequin obsession ends. This sparkly number has loose sleeves and is fitted for a perfect glam fit.

Sweatshirt, £30, Next

Dressing down is the new dressing up don't you know? This red vintage-style Coca-cola sweat is great for throwing on when you want to look well-put together with little effort.

Camel belted coat, £78, Next

A camel coat is the ideal outerwear staple all year round, and Next's version is super feminine with its belted waist and stitch detailing.

