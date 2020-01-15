Shoppers can't stop raving about this £25 Topshop bag that looks designer

When it comes to designer bags, Bottega Veneta is the brand everyone is talking about. Their pouches and knotted bags have become iconic in recent seasons, and most recently the weave bag is a fan favourite. The simple leather design is a true ‘buy now, use forever’ purchase, but if your funds don’t quite stretch to £1,370, you might be interested to know that Topshop also has a weaved bag, and for the bargain price of £25.

The high street favourite’s offering comes in black, white, camel and blue, while the Bottega style is currently only available in black. Win win!

Intrecciato leather shoulder bag, £1,370, Bottega Veneta @ Net-a-Porter

Cross body bag, £25, Topshop

Social media users are loving both designs - and, not surprisingly, the cult bags are selling out quickly, so you’ll need to move fast if you want one for yourself.

While Topshop’s cross-body style is big enough for essentials like a phone, purse and keys, they’ve also created a tote design for those who tend to carry around more than the must-haves. It’s available in both black and white and priced at just £29.

Weave tote bag, £29, Topshop

Topshop has created some brilliant cult pieces recently, and just this week Kate Ferdinand’s dress from the high street store sold out after she wore it on This Morning. The all-over gingham print was so striking and the shirred material made for a lovely, flattering fit. Since Kate has worn it, it's almost sold out online, but it's still available in store.

We’re off to Topshop!

