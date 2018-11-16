Black Friday 2018: Fashion deals you can't afford to miss Stylish savings you need to know about

Let's face it, we all love a bargain at the best of times, and nothing is more exciting for us self-confessed shopaholics than Black Friday. This year, Black Friday 2018 falls on the 23 November and we can't wait for the generous savings on both designer items and high street heroes. After all, everyone deserves a treat (or two) before Christmas starts and remember, you can pick up some serious discounts that will make your present shopping list much more thrifty. We've rounded up a selection of our best fashion deals that you literally cannot afford to miss out on, from clothes and shoes, to gorgeous bags and sparkling jewellery…

Dorothy Perkins have some amazing black friday discounts

Dorothy Perkins will be offering up to fifty per cent off on various lines - how exciting!

There's twenty five per cent off at L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennett is our first top when it comes to stunning dresses and this Black Friday, the luxury high street store has twenty five percent off everything from 20 to 26 November. This gold sequin dress has our name on it…

Pick up this Joules coat for less

Fashion and lifestyle brand Joules will be offering fifty per cent off instore and online. We have our eye on this gorgeous pink coat - which will be £149, down from £249.

Get 20 per cent off at Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger has a whopping 20 per cent off in-store and online this Black Friday, and what's more, there will be an additional 'Hot Offers' bonus - an amazing further 50% off instore and online - which will change daily, so keep your eyes peeled!

Soru has some great savings

The Duchess of Cambridge (and our) favourite jewellery brand Soru - which is known for its incredible statement earrings - has some major savings for Black Friday - 30 per cent off the entire site on from 23 November till 27 November.

There will be 50 per cent off at I SAW IT FIRST

The online fashion site everyone is talking about - I SAW IT FIRST - are running 50 per cent off the whole site, with coats starting from as little as £25!

Check out the deals at Deichmann

Need a pair of fabulous high heels? Find the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe this Black Friday with up to fifty per cent off at Deichmann. Steps ahead!

Bling up with Missoma's incredible savings

One of The Duchess of Sussex's favourite affordable jewellery brands Missoma are starting early by offering twenty five per cent off their site from 20 -26 November. Now you can pick up some of Meghan's fave pieces for a LOT less.

There will be 200 styles at £20 at Closet London

All our favourite morning TV presenters from Holly Willoughby to Susanna Reid love Closet London who are known for their tailored dresses of dreams. Invest in our of their frocks - there will be 200 styles at £20 online for Black Friday.

Dress up with Chi Chi London, where there will be 20 per cent off - including sale!

If you are looking for a glam NYE number, Chi Chi London has twenty per cent off everything including their sale items (yes really) on Black Friday.

House of Fraser will have up to sixty per cent off

We are so going to be heading to House of Fraser come BF - there's going to be up to sixty per cent off across all departments.

Oasis will have twenty per cent off

One of our favourite high street brands Oasis has a generous 20 per cent off everything online and instore this year - which starts a day early on 22 November. Even more excuse to go shopping!

There will be a HUGE seventy per cent off this set at Figleaves

We've found an incredible deal at luxury lingerie store Figleaves - seventy per cent off this sumptuous baroque collection. Yes, you heard that right - seventy percent! The perfect excuse to treat yourself.

Dune London are steps ahead with twenty percent off

Anytime we want a pair of fancy flats, we head to Dune London. And this Black Friday, the luxury shoe store are offering twenty per cent off all full-priced styles, including their starry Gravity loafers.

Get twenty per cent off at White Stuff

From Friday 23rd until Monday 26th, you can get twenty per cent off online and in-store at White Stuff. We have our eye on this starry-print jumper…

10Store has some incredible deals

One of Holly Willoughby's favourite cut-price brand's 10Store has some amazing deals for Black Friday. Spend £20, get £5 off, spend £35, get £10 off and spend £50, get £15 off!

Get fifty per cent off at Topshop

Black Friday starts early with high street mecca Topshop. From 21 to 23 November, there will be up to fifty per cent off EVERYTHING. Yes really! We have our eye on this rainbow metallic dress that will be a snip at £39, down from £65. Bargain!

Check out For Love & Lemons this Black Friday

We LOVE For Love & Lemons. See what we did there? And for Black Friday - there is a generous twenty five per cent off EVERYTHING. Happy shopping!