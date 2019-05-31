Stop the press! Topshop is heading to ASOS, and we for one can't wait Ready, set, SHOP!

Prepare yourselves… we have some BIG news. Topshop (and Topman) will be heading over to ASOS, joining the online shopping mecca alongside all the other huge brands stocked on the etailer. So, shopaholics, it's time to put your credit card in the freezer because this could get a little dangerous. ASOS announced the news on Twitter on Friday afternoon, writing: "BIG. NEWS. TOPSHOP & TOPMAN ARE COMING TO ASOS. Keep your eyes peeled later this summer!"

The fashion brands coming together is a little bit like a Beyonce and Adele duet - you love them both individually, but together it's like music to our ears. No longer will we have to pay for two separate shipping fees, or take two separate packages to the Post Office - life is about to get that little bit easier.

RELATED: The best summer dresses out right now - WITH sleeves

Now, all we need is for our M&S food shop to get on ASOS, and then we'd be sorted for life. Someone make that happen, please!

You can expect Topshop coming on to ASOS in mid-September, Topman is getting in on the action a little earlier - in mid-June. It'll be stocking clothes, accessories and shoes. Hurrah!

The most recent Topshop news has to be the announcement of the Austin dress making a comeback. It was first launched back in March and sold out within 24hrs. This week it had a stellar comeback with five new designs. We're particularly loving the black and white polka dots…

SHOP: The Austin dress, £39, Topshop

ASOS also made headlines this week, being praised for ‘keeping it real’ with unretouched photos of models in swimwear.

The brand, which was launched in the year 2000, has also been commended for starting a line of clothing that’s inclusive for disabled people, and another that fits those with bigger busts.

DID YOU SEE: Emily Macdonagh's ASOS dress for her visit to Buckingham Palace?

Are you excited about Topshop being on ASOS?