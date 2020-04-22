Here’s where to get a stylish face mask during the coronavirus crisis Including the brands that are giving back

Still unsure whether you should be wearing a non-surgical face mask during your daily exercise or trip to the shops? While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has until this point not advised wearing a face mask to go out, guidance could change over the coming weeks - and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, while they should not be considered a substitute for physical distancing, they can be used as a protective measure in instances where it’s difficult to follow the guidelines – such as in shops or on public transport.

Unless you’re working as a healthcare professional, the best types of masks are made of cloth - leave the surgical ones for key workers in need. It’s understandable that you might want something that looks nice, so we’ve rounded up the best stylish-looking non-surgical face masks from independent sellers - including those giving back to charity - to shop now before they sell out…

The brand known for its gorgeous silk hair accessories is stepping up to create gorgeous masks. The designs are shapred to fit your face comfortable, and have two layers of silk - plus a special mesh bag for washing. More importantly, 10% of all mask sales will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

Silk face mask with ribbon ties, £20, Mille Saisons

British designer Christoper Kane has gone one step further - putting ogether a new campaign which will allow people to make their very own cloth face masks by providing them with a free craft pack, which contains recycled, past-season materials from the London Fashion Week brand's collections.

"Instead of buying medical supplies needed by our NHS and care workers... email art.dept@christopherkane.com (with your full name and UK postal address) to receive a free craft pack and make your own face mask from past-season fabrics at home, while supplies last," the brand explained on Instagram.

Brand Citizens Of Humanity has been creating masks for frontline workers in the US, and are making them available to the public, too.

Cotton mask, $25 for 5, Citizens of Humanity

PQ Swim is donating one mask for each sold on their website - plus, they're asking customers to DM or email them your favorite charity and each week they'll ship free masks to one or more of the charities you name.

Tie dye mask, $12, PQ Swim

Lots of independent sellers are listing their masks on Etsy - so much so, that the site has a whole section dedicated to them, including a video for how to make your own masks. We’re big fans of these coloured ones.

Double layer cotton face mask, £15.69, Etsy

If you don’t want something to pull on your ears, you could try a neck warmer in a breathable fabric which can be pulled up over your mouth and nose.

Buff headwear, £15.95, Go Outdoors

These adjustable masks are made from the most gorgeous floral material, and can be washed in the machine.

Floral face mask, £7.50, Etsy

