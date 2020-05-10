Holly Willoughby's favourite high street shop just dropped a huge spring discount We wonder if Holly Willoughby and Meghan Markle have bought anything...

Holly Willoughby regularly wows This Morning viewers by stepping out in gorgeous dresses by & Other Stories, and fans will be thrilled to hear there's no better time to replicate the presenter's style than now. The high street store - which is also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex - launched a huge spring discount on Sunday, offering up to 40 per cent off some of its most gorgeous designs. From mini dresses to chic blouses and accessories, here are the & Other Stories picks you'll want to snap up…

Polka-dot midi dress, was £95 now £56, & Other Stories

Do you remember Holly Willoughby's flattering green polka-dot dress from & Other Stories? The £85 tie-waist dress sold out quickly, but now there are three other gorgeous patterns are available, including a blue version that costs just £56 in the brand's sale. Christine Lampard was also seen wearing it during a March 2019 episode of Loose Women, so it definitely has the celebrity seal of approval. Hurry, it's bound to sell out quickly!

Mini dress, was £75 now £44, & Other Stories

This gorgeous mini dress has summer written all over it! Costing just £44 down from £75, the frock would look lovely with trainers or sandals. And we can totally see Holly rocking this style, with its statement buttons and puff sleeves.

Cream silk shirt, was £95 now £56, & Other Stories

Meghan Markle also caused a stir during her landmark trip to Sussex back in October 2018, when she chose an outfit from the high street. The Duchess wore a green leather skirt with a matching silk & Other Stories shirt, costing £95. Why not pick up a summery cream version for just £56?

Hoop earrings, were £17 now £12, & Other Stories

Copy Alex Jones and bag these delicate gold hoops for just £12. The One Show host paired her earrings with a pretty pink floral top from French label Petite Mendigote and pastel pink Sézane jeans for an ultra-summery look.

Green pleated skirt, was £65 now £38, & Other Stories

The pleated skirt has become a wardrobe staple, and you can't go wrong with this gorgeous green one. The £38 midi is available in all sizes, but considering both Holly and Kate Middleton have worn similar styles in the past, it's not likely to stay in stock for long.

