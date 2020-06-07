Kate Middleton’s Aspinal bag is on sale and yes, we’re extremely tempted too The Duchess look but for a whole lot less...

When the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at the beginning of the year for a visit to the Royal Opera House, our eyes darted straight to her arm candy. For the occasion, Kate opted for the black midi Mayfair bag from Aspinal of London and it went perfectly with her very classy Oscar de la Renta frock.

Kate wore her black moc-crock Aspinal of London bag to the Royal Opera House in London

Well, we have some good news if you’re rather smitten with Kate’s bag - it’s on sale right now. We don’t want to get your hopes up - Kate's midi black one is still full price, but the slightly smaller version is on sale.

Mini Mayfair bag, was £395 now £276, Aspinal of London

Also, the hot pink version - in the midi size like Kate's - has been heavily reduced. Pink never goes out of fashion and this will seriously brighten up a dull outfit.

Midi Mayfair bag, was £585, now £385, Aspinal of London

Kate loves this bag so much she has it in black and nude so it wouldn’t surprise us if she doesn't pick up this hot pink bargain.

Kate carried the nude version of the bag in 2018 to the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit

Originally priced at £585, the ‘Penelope Pink’ bag can now be yours for £385. It’s also pretty versatile, you can dress it up by using the handle, or you can wear it Cross-body leather-plaited chain strap.

Which one are you tempted to buy?

