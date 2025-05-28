The raffia bag is having a moment - and Zara Tindall knows it

Zara Tindall's fashion is fast becoming my royal style to watch, from her race day dresses to her off-duty mum uniform. And her accessories are the gifts that keep on giving as this woman knows the power of a statement handbag - case in point? Her raffia crossbody bag which quite frankly, I haven't been able to stop thinking about since she first wore it.

Cast your mind back to 2023 and Zara, along with husband Mike Tindall, made a loved-up appearance at Wimbledon. Zara gave endless inspiration with what to wear to Wimbledon, with her blue and white striped shirt dress, espadrille wedges and classic white blazer. But my eyes were firmly on her bag, a structured hands-free bag made from raffia.

© WireImage Zara, with husband Mike Tindall, wore her raffia Aspinal camera bag to Wimbledon

Zara's Aspinal Raffia bag is from the British brand's summer collection. Called the Camera Crossbody Bag, it's a style she's worn many times but for Wimbledon - and summer - it's the raffia version she carried.

Structured and square, it is an ideal bag for a day out during summer. It's roomy enough to carry the essentials without being a tote, and the zipped closure and interior slip pocket make it a safe and secure carry too.

Made from natural woven raffia with tan leather accents, it hits this summer's style notes as you can't move for raffia bags. It's a material that features heavily across many high street summer accessories, with everything from sandals to hair accessories made from the fabric.

The equestrian royal's style shows how to make a smarter, more formal dress - like a tailored shirt dress - a little more casual. This is the sort of bag you can carry all day in summer, and for those big occasions too like weddings, christenings and garden parties.

If raffia is on your shopping list for summer (FYI it should be!), Aspinal has released a whole collection dedicated to the material. I personally love the Henley Tote (carried by Kim Murray to Wimbledon a few years ago), a roomy raffia bag that I'd be toting all summer long on my commute into the office. It's spacious enough for a laptop and water bottle, has two mobile-sized pockets inside and plenty of room for other essentials. Plus, come vacation time, it'll easily fit my holiday book and suntan lotion.

Also in the collection is the Resort Bag in Natural Raffia. This speaks to my Western-era, equestrian vibes with its curved silhouette and horseshoe shaped hardware on the front. It's very Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, and practical too with its crossbody strap and magnetic closure.

This also comes in a sweet pistachio green, a new take on the classic natural tones of raffia and tan. And of course, as I reported last week, Princess Kate's fave Mayfair bag has been reincarnated in raffia too. See, it really is the material of the season.

