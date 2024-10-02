Bethenny Frankel is just like Princess Kate with her new fave purse brand: "I feel like I'm at the royal palace"

Bethenny Frankel is feeling fancy after unboxing a new purse to her TikTok followers - and it's one that has royal connections. The former Real Housewives of New York housewife revealed her accessory du jour to her 2.1M fans, and we spotted its a favorite brand of the royals too.

The 53-year-old filmed herself opening a "fancy" box that she'd been sent from British brand Aspinal of London. "It sounds very fancy. It has this beautiful ribbon and whatever this is they’re going to want to know", she said, referencing her viewers who tune for Bethenny's unboxing day after day.

© TikTok The reality star raves about her new Aspinal of London tote

"It looks so fancy. Feel like I’m at the royal palace. The box alone is nice!" she exclaimed.

Bethenny reveals she's been gifted a tote from Aspinal, the purse and leather goods label that has been carried by a slew of royals, including Princess Kate, Zara Tindall and Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex. While Kate, the Princess of Wales prefers the brand's Mayfair style, Bethenny opens up her gift to reveal the Midi London Tote Bag in Woven Leather.

"This is giving rich b*tch" she says. "It’s like a shinier, more structured, dare I say it better quality Bottega Veneta."

Aspinal of London Midi London Tote in Woven Leather $905 at Aspinal of London

Bethenny's clearly a fan, as she raves about the "fancy" tote, and she's bang on trend with the deep, burgundy red shade too. The Skinny Girl founder calls the color "oxblood" while Aspinal themselves refer to is Merlot - either way, its the color of the season, a rich, deep red.

Handcrafted from full-grain leather, in an artisanal slot weave, Bethenny's purse is a semi-structured shape with a main compartment, divided by a central zipped pocket. "It’s meaty, it’s got some sections. Who the hell do I think I am? I mean I gotta buy some horses to go with this bag. This is super, this is serious," Bethenny adds.

The mum-of-one even asks her dog Biggy for his opinion. "Biggy likes it, you think it’s pretty? It’s exciting, it’s nice."

"I’m super fancy. I gotta get myself a prince to go with this bag," Bethenny adds. The Aspinal purse will set you back $905, and there's a larger version retailing for $1,045. Other celebs who love the brand include Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Luckily Bethenny's beauty buys aren't quite as expensive. In a recent clip, she revealed she'd forgotten some beauty essentials while on a trip to Florida and had to run to the drugstore to find a few replacements.

Bethenny Frankel wowed fans as she took to Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth show in Paris last week

She picked up the $16 Olay Gentle Foaming Cleanser - "It's good. And the reason I know is when I toned after the cleansing, there wasn't like a lot of garbage on the toning pad" and $9 Eos Shea Better Moisture Body Lotion in Vanilla Cashmere - "I am a vanilla cashmere sweater," the BStrong founder joked.

Bethenny recently made headlines as she walked the runway at the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth show in Paris, alongside Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria. Bethenny looked incredible in a pair of black heels and a black strapless mini dress, with her signature brunette hair in a fun, flirty up-do.