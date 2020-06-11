The Pandora jewellery sale has just dropped - and Disney fans will be thrilled 

Karen Silas
Add Disney icons to your jewellery box with Cinderella, Snow White, Aladdin and Minnie Mouse charms in the Pandora sale at up to 50% off.
Pandora just launched its seasonal sale, and we have to say it is absolutely ICONIC. If you are a fan of Disney, there’s some fairytale jewellery that will definitely cast a spell over you.
The most emblematic moments of your favourite Disney films are ready for you to wear in charm form – and, along with gorgeous Pandora’s Moments Bracelets to show them off on – are on sale at up to 50 percent off!
Maybe you need the luck of Aladdin’s magic lamp, or you love Minnie Mouse or Cinderella (or *raises hand slowly* even the Evil Queen). Whatever your Disney vibe is, get ready to rock your faves in style – or they also make great gifts.
Disney Charms
Mickey who? The woman behind the man (mouse?) Minnie Mouse is her own icon in a powder pink charm:
Disney Minnie Mouse Vintage Charm,
£60 £28, Pandora
If you love a good makeover, or just like to be home before midnight, the Cinderella charm is for you:
Disney Cinderella's Dress Dangle Charm,
£55 £29, Pandora
Need some positivity in your life? Make three wishes and rub the magic lamp charm for good luck:
Disney Aladdin Magic Lamp Dangle Charm,
£70 £35, Pandora
Yes, we admit it... we love the style of the original animated diva, the Evil Queen! Her accessories – check out this charm etched with a heart and a sword – are definitely #goals:
Disney, Evil Queen's Black Magic Charm,
£80 £48, Pandora
Working 24/7 and having to resist temptation all the while? Snow White is definitely relatable:
Disney Snow White's Apple & Heart Dangle Charm,
£55 £38, Pandora
Don't worry if you don't have a charm bracelet yet – there are some great options in the sale, including these ones we love...
COMPATIBLE BRACELETS
In 18ct gold-plated sterling silver, but also available in silver and rose gold finishes
Pandora Moments Mesh Bracelet,
£150 £58, Pandora
With pavé end caps and stoppers to section your charms
Pandora Moments Open Pavé Bangle,
£100 £49, Pandora
