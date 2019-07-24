Disney launches a matching dog and owner collection and it's incredible You'll be wagging your tail with delight…

If your four-legged best friend is in need of a wardrobe update, we've got just the thing. Disney has revealed a new dog and owner collection - simply called 'Oh My Disney Dog' - and wait until you see it. It's amazing. The collection features Disney's favourite dogs such as the cocker spaniel Lady from Lady and the Tramp, Charles Muntz golden retriever Dug from Up, and Prince Eric's English sheepdog Max from The Little Mermaid.

You can buy an Oh My Disney denim jacket, £50, which is covered in 101 Dalmatians from the much-loved cartoon, and the Max T-shirt, £25, which has Prince Eric's dog's face on it. Adorable!

Also included in the collection? Cute dog bowls and mugs. And If that wasn't enough, there's a Max cushion for your home.

Disney shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Put your paws together for the Oh My Disney Disney Dogs Collection, designed to celebrate the @disneypets that are too good and pure for this world."

Prices range from £8 - £50 and the collection will launch in Disney stores and online at shopdisney.co.uk from 29 July.

