stocking-fillers-her

20 best stocking filler ideas for women: small gifts for her to get extra smiles this Christmas

Santa’s coming soon – have you got your stocking fillers sorted for the gals in the family?

Katherine Robinson

Exchanging gifts on December 25 is one of the highlights of Christmas morning – and don’t forget you can get some extra smiles if you add a Christmas stocking into the mix!

And they’re not just for children, there’s no reason why adults can’t join in on the fun. If you’re looking for Christmas stocking fillers for your mum, sister or niece then we’ve got a great little list together for you. It’s also good one to send to you other half as a bit of an, ahem, friendly reminder before Santa makes his visit.

Read on for our edit of stocking fillers for her – there’s a mix of funny, festive, luxury and budget gifts to suit all personality types and tastes – and they’re all small enough to fit in a stocking!

Beauty stocking fillers for women ideas

huda-beauty

Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions eyeshadow palette, £27, Cult Beauty

SHOP NOW

Instagram-approved brand Huda Beauty just launched this limited edition 5 year anniversary palette in association with Cult Beauty and it’s a Christmas stocking must. The ultra-opulent array of pigment-packed molten gold shadows will make this the most sparkly Xmas ever!

 

moon-pen

Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen, £19.99, Beauty Bay

SHOP NOW

Who wouldn’t want teeth as pearly as Kendall Jenner's? This 100% vegan teeth whitening pen has a vanilla mint flavour and it uses a blend of lavender oil, strawberry fruit extract and honeysuckle in its special elixir to instantly brighten teeth and whiten your smile over time.

 

foreo-2

Foreo UFO 2, was £249 now £174.30, Foreo

SHOP NOW

This is a stocking-filler for true beauty addicts. It gives you a spa-worthy experience at home at the touch of a button. Use with one of their masks and the space age-looking gadget gets to work with its full spectrum LED light, warming thermo therapy and cooling cryo-therapy as well as massaging t-sonic pulsations for smooth and hydrated skin. It’s currently on offer so definitely a good time to buy!

 

Christmas themed stocking fillers for her

 

mulled-wine-bath

Mulled Wine Bath Bombs, £6.99, Firebox

SHOP NOW

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without every aspect of your life being spruced up by a festive smell or association, right? Pop in one of these cinnamon and orange-scented bath bombs to instantly turn your boring bath into a festive spiced treat!

 

toblerone

Personalised Christmas Toblerone, £12.99, Custom Gifts

SHOP NOW

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Toblerone – and you can get her a special Christmas edition personalised with her name.

 

crackers-game

Christmas cracker jokes game, £5.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

What does Santa eat for breakfast? Mistle-toast! Would you have guessed it? There are 100 amazing cringeworthy Christmas cracker jokes to guess in this fun game - simply read the first part of the joke and open the window for the picture clue. Hours of festive fun!

 

sprout-eye-pads

Sprout eye pads: £5.99, Firebox

SHOP NOW

This year has been a stressy one so these handy festive eye pads are thankfully here to offer some festive relief this Christmas. If Christmas Day all gets a bit too much, pop the gel eye pads in the fridge to refresh and revive tired eyes.

 

Cheap stocking fillers for her – under £10

 

bookmark

Personalised leather heart bookmark, £9.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW

Is she an avid book reader? And I'm talking smell them, feel them, real books not the Kindle kind here. If so, this personalised initial leather heart bookmark is the perfect budget stocking filler.

 

joe-and-seph

Joe & Seph’s gin and tonic popcorn, £4.99, IWOOT

SHOP NOW

You can’t go wrong with this bite-sized stocking filler, Joe & Seph’s gourmet air popped pocorn, infused with 5% gin and 5% tonic. Yum!

 

Funny stocking fillers for her

 

takeaway-dice

Takeaway dice, £6.91, eBay

SHOP NOW

Are you always arguing about which takeaway to get? This funny stocking filler will put a stop to all that, just roll it to see what you're eating tonight.

 

personalised-socks

Personalised face socks, £19.99, Pressybox

SHOP NOW

Whether it’s her face, her - plus her other half, or the face of her fave celeb, you can personalise these socks with up to four faces of your choice. They'll surely get a giggle!

 

drinking-animal-planter

Peropon Drinking Animal Planter, £10.99, Firebox

SHOP NOW

These adorable planters are perfect for anyone who loves plants but never manages to remember to water the darn things. The critter’s tongue automatically lets the plants on their backs get what they need. These funny stubby-legged pets are ready to brighten up your desk or window sill.

 

cat-killing-you

How to tell if your cat is plotting to kill you, £7.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Is she a cat owner? Then this stocking-sized New York Times Number 1 bestseller is the only book she needs this Christmas. It’s packed with illustrations, facts and a poster that will help her figure out once and for all what her cat is really up to.

 

you-got-this

You Got This sound button, £7.99, IWOOT

SHOP NOW

We all need a bit of encouragement sometimes, and this funny stocking filler delivers an instant boost every time you give it a tap. You got this!

 

Foodie stocking fillers for her

 

soho-house-wine

Lady A rosé mini bottle, £7.95, 31 Dover

SHOP NOW

This 375ml-size bottle of rosé wine (just enough for two small glasses) is so pretty, she won’t want to open it! It’s a collaboration between Soho House and iconic Chateau la Coste estate in Provence, light, crisp and zesty, offering flavours of citrus, pink grapefruit, peach and raspberry. Oh and to top it off, Damien Hirst designed the beautiful label. Could it be more perfect?

 

gin-minis

Silent Pool miniature gift set, £18, Silent Pool Distilliers

SHOP NOW

Surrey-based Silent Pool Distillery has multiple awards and its fans include the Countess of Wessex. Its stunning miniature silent Pool Gin gift set is the perfect stocking filler for ladies who love a tipple.

 

mushrooms

Grow your own gourmet mushroom kit, £19, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW

Imagine feasting on your own homegrown gourmet pearl oyster mushrooms? Well, you can with this super easy to use set – simply cut a hole in the bag and place it on your windowsill, mist daily, and watch them grow.

 

Tech lovers stocking fillers for her

 

jbl-speaker

JBL G0 3 wireless Bluetooth speaker, £34.99, JBL

SHOP NOW

This teeny-tiny wireless Bluetooth speaker packs a real punch – it has five hours of playtime and it’s waterproof, so you can even blast out the Christmas hits and sing along in the shower. A great stocking filler for music and tech fans!

 

rowrite

Royole RoWrite 2, £119.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Everyone loves stationary but this is a stylish stocking filler-sized notebook with a difference. It converts your handwritten notes into editable digital text which you can store via dropbox or the RoWrite app. Magic!

 

yubikey

Yubikey password protector, £25, Yubico

SHOP NOW

This piece of top tech is given to all Google employees to protect them from password hacking and cyber theft – it defends all your online accounts with a single tap, it’s water-resistant, crushproof, doesn’t require batteries and fits nicely onto a keyring. You can either plug the YubiKey into the USB port of your laptop or device or tap it against your mobile and it works as a way to login to your accounts beyond just using a password.

 

