The Christmas stockings Princess Kate bought for George & Charlotte are still available – and so adorable

It's Christmas shopping season and with the countdown on to 25 December, mums and dads may be looking for Christmas stockings for the children.

May we suggest taking a page out of the Prince and Princess of Wales's festive season book? All three of Prince William's and Princess Kate's children are said to have personalised Harrow & Green Santa sacks!

The sacks are definitely fit for royalty, with a crown gracing the top above the words "Express Mail Service". And for the ultimate personal touch, the "Please deliver to" message is customised with the lucky recipient’s name.

PRINCESS KATE LOVES: Harrow & Green Personalised Christmas sack, £24.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Princess Kate reportedly first purchased the special stockings for Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2016.

SHOP SIMILAR: Santa sack, £5.99 / $7.99 each, Amazon

Two years later Harrow & Green later sent a one-of-a-kind, luxury personalised Christmas sack to little Prince Louis for his first Christmas, so he could adorably match his elder brother and sister.

According to the company, these royally approved stockings are "the only Christmas sack officially endorsed by Father Christmas".

M&S Collection Personalised Velvet Present Sack, £19.50 / $25.99, Marks & Spencer

If you love the sacks you can purchase them for your own family for £24.95, but we've also found other similar options on Amazon, Marks & Spencer and Etsy!

Personalised Santa Sack, from £9.99+, Etsy

On Christmas eve, William and Kate’s children will no doubt join other little ones around the world, putting out their stockings with the hope that Father Christmas will deem that they've been nice, not naughty, this year!

