12 best Christmas jumpers for men in time for Christmas Jumper Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is it even Christmas if you don't have a festive jumper? Everyone can get in on the Christmas jumper fun - and if you’re shopping for the men of the family, these days there’s much more on offer than your traditional Nordic style knit. You can get Star Wars-themed designs, interactive flashing Christmas trees and funny slogan sweaters.

Don't forget Christmas Jumper Day is on December 11, so you’re still in time to order. We’ve gathered the best from the high street, take a look and grab one before they sell out because they’re flying off the shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh!

NotOnTheHighStreet’s interactive light Christmas tree jumper

Interactive glow Christmas Jumper, £30, NotOnTheHighStreet

Ted Baker’s super stylish festive jumper

Striped crew neck jumper, was £89 now £53, Ted Baker

H&M’s Darth Vader knit

Star Wars pattern knit jumper, £17, H&M

Primark’s Stranger Things Christmas jumper

Stranger Things Christmas jumper, £16, Primark

ASOS’ Wham Christmas sweater

Christmas sweatshirt with Wham print, £30, ASOS

Boden’s chic stag jumper

Christmas crew kneck – navy stag, £85, Boden

The most extra novelty light-up Rudolph Christmas jumper

LED flashing light Christmas jumper, £42, Etsy

Marks & Spencer’s Baa humbug sweater

Pure cotton humbug Christmas jumper, £19.50, M&S

Very’s funny 'good in the pud' Christmas jumper

It’s all in the pud sweat top, was £20 now £14, Very

Next’s novelty elf Christmas jumper

Christmas elf jumper, £25, Next

Matalan’s simple but effective Christmas pud jumper

Red Christmas pudding jumper, £20, Matalan

Joules’ cheery pheasant jumper

Green pheasant festive jumper, £44.95, Joules

The ultimate Christmas jumper for Marvel fans

Official Marvel Spiderman Christmas jumper, £36.99, Amazon

