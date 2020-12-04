12 best Christmas jumpers for men in time for Christmas Jumper Day

Katherine Robinson
Looking for a Christmas jumper for him? We’ve compiled the best festive knits for men from the high street, whether you’re looking for something ugly, unique or even Star Wars themed. Hurry before they sell out!
Is it even Christmas if you don't have a festive jumper? Everyone can get in on the Christmas jumper fun - and if you’re shopping for the men of the family, these days there’s much more on offer than your traditional Nordic style knit. You can get Star Wars-themed designs, interactive flashing Christmas trees and funny slogan sweaters.
Don't forget Christmas Jumper Day is on December 11, so you’re still in time to order. We’ve gathered the best from the high street, take a look and grab one before they sell out because they’re flying off the shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh!
NotOnTheHighStreet’s interactive light Christmas tree jumper
Interactive glow Christmas Jumper, £30, NotOnTheHighStreet
Ted Baker’s super stylish festive jumper
Striped crew neck jumper, was £89 now £53, Ted Baker
H&M’s Darth Vader knit
Star Wars pattern knit jumper, £17, H&M
Primark’s Stranger Things Christmas jumper
Stranger Things Christmas jumper, £16, Primark
ASOS’ Wham Christmas sweater
Christmas sweatshirt with Wham print, £30, ASOS
Boden’s chic stag jumper
Christmas crew kneck – navy stag, £85, Boden
The most extra novelty light-up Rudolph Christmas jumper
LED flashing light Christmas jumper, £42, Etsy
Marks & Spencer’s Baa humbug sweater
Pure cotton humbug Christmas jumper, £19.50, M&S
Very’s funny 'good in the pud' Christmas jumper
It’s all in the pud sweat top, was £20 now £14, Very
Next’s novelty elf Christmas jumper
Christmas elf jumper, £25, Next
Matalan’s simple but effective Christmas pud jumper
Red Christmas pudding jumper, £20, Matalan
Joules’ cheery pheasant jumper
Green pheasant festive jumper, £44.95, Joules
The ultimate Christmas jumper for Marvel fans
Official Marvel Spiderman Christmas jumper, £36.99, Amazon
