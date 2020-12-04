﻿
mens-xmas-jumpers

12 best Christmas jumpers for men in time for Christmas Jumper Day

Got his festive knit ready for Christmas Jumper Day on 11 December?

Katherine Robinson

Is it even Christmas if you don't have a festive jumper? Everyone can get in on the Christmas jumper fun - and if you’re shopping for the men of the family, these days there’s much more on offer than your traditional Nordic style knit. You can get Star Wars-themed designs, interactive flashing Christmas trees and funny slogan sweaters.

Don't forget Christmas Jumper Day is on December 11, so you’re still in time to order. We’ve gathered the best from the high street, take a look and grab one before they sell out because they’re flying off the shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh!

NotOnTheHighStreet’s interactive light Christmas tree jumper

tree-light-jumper

Interactive glow Christmas Jumper, £30, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW

Ted Baker’s super stylish festive jumper

ted-baker-jumper

Striped crew neck jumper, was £89 now £53, Ted Baker

SHOP NOW

H&M’s Darth Vader knit

darth-vader-jumper

Star Wars pattern knit jumper, £17, H&M

SHOP NOW

Primark’s Stranger Things Christmas jumper

primark-jumper

Stranger Things Christmas jumper, £16, Primark

SHOP IN STORE

ASOS’ Wham Christmas sweater

wham

Christmas sweatshirt with Wham print, £30, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Boden’s chic stag jumper

boden-jumper

Christmas crew kneck – navy stag, £85, Boden

SHOP NOW

The most extra novelty light-up Rudolph Christmas jumper

flashing-lights-jumper

LED flashing light Christmas jumper, £42, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Marks & Spencer’s Baa humbug sweater

m-and-s-jumper

Pure cotton humbug Christmas jumper, £19.50, M&S

SHOP NOW

Very’s funny 'good in the pud' Christmas jumper

pud-xmas-jumper

It’s all in the pud sweat top, was £20 now £14, Very

SHOP NOW

Next’s novelty elf Christmas jumper

elf-jumper

Christmas elf jumper, £25, Next

SHOP NOW

Matalan’s simple but effective Christmas pud jumper

red-pud-jumper

Red Christmas pudding jumper, £20, Matalan

SHOP NOW

Joules’ cheery pheasant jumper

phesant-jumper

Green pheasant festive jumper, £44.95, Joules

SHOP NOW

The ultimate Christmas jumper for Marvel fans

spiderman-jumper

Official Marvel Spiderman Christmas jumper, £36.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

