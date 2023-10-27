26 best advent calendars for men: Christmas countdowns I guarantee he'll love

If you're looking for a Christmas season advent calendar for the men in your life, whether boyfriend, best friend or dad (or you’re a guy who wants a treat for himself), I’ve put together an edit of advent calendars for men packed with special gifts for him that are exactly what you need.

I’ve tracked down the best one-a-day holiday gift sets chock full of treats like personal grooming tools, lotions and aftershaves, drinks from coffee to beer or gin – and even socks!

How I chose the best men's advent calendars

I’ve been a shopping editor for over three years now, and one of the best things about my job is that when it comes to real life, I apply my expert skills there, too! Knowing what’s trending and what HELLO! readers are shopping makes it pretty easy to hit the target when it comes to choosing gifts, especially around Christmas.

And when it comes to the best advent calendars for men, every year I try to search for advent calendars for my husband and uni student son that will make their festive season special - and I don’t want to waste any money, so I make sure it’s something they’ll love.

Past season hits for the guys in my life have included tea and coffee advent calendars, food and beer advent calendars, hobby calendars and grooming countdowns, from beard kits to toiletries.

Those categories also just happen to be the overall favourites when it comes to the men's advent calendars HELLO! Readers choose every Christmas – so I’ve made sure to include lots of options across those themes.

And how did I select which calendars to include? Other than personal favourites that have proven hits in my life, I also took into consideration:

Past and present advent calendar trends: I’ve studied what our readers have shopped over the past three Christmases, and made sure to include the most popular mens advent calendars that you already love, and what’s hot for this festive season so far.

: Everyone’s Christmas budget is different, so I made sure to including everything from budget buys to luxury mens advent calendars Verified ratings and reviews: While I’ve personally bought many of the advent calendars on the list, I haven’t been able to try all of them (unfortunately!). So, if I haven’t actually tried out the calendar first-hand I’ve relied on balanced reviews and top ratings from verified shoppers.

So get a jump on Christmas for the guys in your life and check out my favourite men's advent calendars...

Best advent calendars for men: 12-day Christmas countdowns



A 12-day advent calendar might be the choice for you if you're reading this very close to Christmas! Or maybe you want to keep things short and sweet (and often less expensive) or even want to double the joy with two different types of advent calendars to count down the 24 days before Christmas.

Clarins men's advent calendar ClarinsMen advent calendar Whether he needs a little prompt with his skincare, or he's already something of a pro, the ClarinsMen advent calendar hits the sweet spot. Inside he'll find skin care, body care and more.

£65 at Clarins

Barber Pro men's advent calendar BARBER PRO 12 Days of Grooming Essentials Advent Calendar (Worth £57.40) Men deserve a pamper session too! The BARBER PRO Advent Calendar is packed with 12 award-winning masks for the face and eyes, as well as a number of luxury grooming essentials.

£39 at LookFantastic

Marvel advent calendar Marvel 12-day sock advent calendar If he's a Marvel fan, he'll love this sock advent calendar featuring 12-days of cosy comic book hero socks from Spider-Man to Captain America.

£35 at Boots

Master of Malt advent calendar Master of Malt 12 Dram Premium Gin Collection Festive spirits have proven a hit with the guys in my life - and this Drinks by the Dram collection from Master of Malt contains 12 different 30ml drams of premium gin to taste or share.

£51.95 at Master of Malt

Best 24-day advent calendars for men from snacks to personal grooming

When it comes to gifts, one of my favourite aspects of Christmas is an advent calendar to ramp up the excitement in the weeks before the big day. These are the 24-day men's advent calendars I think he'll absolutely love.

Best advent calendars for men: Personal grooming

He'll be looking sharp throughout the festive season with the grooming and fragrance treats in my picks.

The Bearded Man Co advent calendar 24 Days of Beard Treats Beard Oil Advent Calendar My husband rocks a beard and trying out beard oils and grooming products and if there's a guy in your life the same, there’s a men's advent calendar tailor-made for him and his glorious facial hair. The Bearded Man advent calendar has 24 2ml minis of a variety of 100% natural beard oils.

£32 at Amazon

Molton Brown men's advent calendar Molton Brown 2023 Advent Calendar - Worth £309 The advent calendar from Molton Brown, famed for their delicious unisex scents, is filled with gifts, from body oils and eau de toilette with fragrances that will appeal to just about everyone. That means there's a caveat with this gift: everyone in the household might be dipping in for a treat.

£210 at Molton Brown

Nivea advent calendar for men Nivea Men Advent Calendar - 24 Days Of Festive Treats Nivea products are a big hit at my house, and this Nivea Men's Advent Calendar includes 24 gifts including Nivea favourites from shower and shaving gel to deodorant, plus a phone stand, bottle opener and more treats.

£50 at Boots

Best advent calendars for men: Food and snacks

Snaffling Pig advent calendar for men Snaffling Pig Merry Piggin Christmas Pork Crackling Advent Calendar If he's a fan of pork crackling he's going to LOVE this men's advent calendar with a jaw-dropping selection of pork crackling in flavours like Salt 'N' Vinegar, Low & Slow BBQ and Marvellous Maple.

£23.99 at Amazon

Joe & Seph's advent calendar for men Joe & Seph's Popcorn Advent calendar This advent calendar he'll love includes vegan-friendly and gluten-free gourmet popcorn in 14 festive flavours including two brand new tastes.

£30 at John Lewis

Hot sauce advent calendar for men 24 Days of Chilli Sauce Advent Calendar Foodies will appreciate this 24-day advent calendar chock full of varied chilli sauces, guaranteeing a red hot Christmas.

£15.99 at Amazon

Best advent calendars for men: Games & hobbies

VW Van advent calendar For the motor or model enthusiast, check out this 1:43 scale model of a 1963 VW Bulli camper van to build one piece at a time – it even has an engine noise and display stand.

£70 at NotOnTheHighStreet

Marvel Collectible Figure Advent Calendar And if he loves Marvel he’ll REALLY love this 24-piece Pocket Pop set with a new superhero (or villain!) for every day of December up to Christmas.

£38.99 at Amazon

Retro Radio Advent Calendar A build-it-yourself functioning retro radio in 24 parts - yes, it really works! Great for the guy who loves electronics or all things analog.

£20 at Menkind

Haynes Electronic Games advent calendar Have a video game lover in your life? He’ll get a kick out of this advent calendar where you collect one electronic component a day to create games from Code Breaker to Whack a Mole.

£25 at Menkind

Best advent calendars for men: Alcohol from whisky to beer

Is he a beer or spirits snob? Or maybe just loves a good tipple. These are the advent calendars for him...

Brewdog advent calendar for men Brewdog Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2023 This beer advent calendar gives you 24 BrewDog craft beers, from IPAs to stouts, plus a glass to celebrate.

£49.95 at BrewDog

Master of Malt advent calendar for men Master of Malt The Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar For whisky-lovers, this Scotch whisky advent calendar from Master of Malt is the perfect gift - it includes 24 different wax-sealed glass drams by 23 distilleries from the UK and you can choose between two festive package designs.

£129.95 (WAS £149.95) at Master of Malt

Hotel Chocolate advent calendar for men Hotel Chocolate The Grand Advent Calendar Hotel Chocolat's luxurious advent calendar is a chocolate advent calendar with a twist! In addition to delicious dark, milk and white chocolate confections, you'll find mini bottles of tipple, like salted caramel vodka, chocolate creme liqueur and cacao vodka.

£75 at Hotel Chocolat

Fortnum & Mason advent calendar for men Fortnum & Mason Spirits & Liqueurs Advent Calendar Inside this Christmas box, you'll find 25 bottles of premium Fortnum tipples, from scotch and vodka to gin and some fabulous festive season liqueurs like Figgy Pudding or Mince Pie and Marmalade.

£225 at Fortnum & Mason

Laithwaites advent calendar for men Laithwaites wine advent calendar Wine lovers will have the best Christmas ever with this fabulous countdown that includes 23 international wines plus a full bottle of Prosecco to pop open on Christmas Eve.

£89.99 at Laithwaites

Best advent calendars for men: Coffee and tea

For the guy who loves a great morning brew, a coffee or tea advent calendar will perk up his festive season.

The Brew Company Coffee advent calendar for men Coffee Lover Pour-Over Advent Calendar The Brew Company's coffee advent calendar seems like it was created for the no-fuss guy. Paked with 25 ground coffees from around the world, it's a pour-over coffee advent calendar, so you just open a bag, pour hot water in and enjoy.

£45 at Menkind £44.95 at Amazon £41.49 at Etsy

Pukka advent calendar for men Pukka 24 Days of Joy Tea Advent Calendar The organic Pukka tea advent calendar, filled mostly with caffeine free herbal teas, found a fan in my teen son. The 24-day countdown features flavours like wild apple & cinnamon, lemon, ginger and manuka honey, and Mint Refresh. And the teas are all sustainably sourced and ethically farmed, so it's a win-win.

£20.95 at Amazon

Nespresso advent calendar for men Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar - Original What espresso-loving guy wouldn't appreciate the original Nespresso calendar? For 2023 it's a collab with French luxury outerwear brand Fusalp, and features 24 capsules, from Paris Espresso to Seasonal Delight Spices. £35 at Nespresso

Teapigs advent calendar for men 25 Days of Teapigs Advent Calendar Featuring 25 single-serve tea bags with flavours like chocolate flake, liquorice & mint and rooibos crème caramel, the 2023 Teapigs advent calendar has a surprise: a golden ticket has been packaged inside 10 advent calendars - find a ticket and you've won an ultimate tea bundle!

£22.99 at Selfridges

Coffee Friend advent calendar 2023 Coffee Friend Coffee Bean advent calendar File this under: an advent calendar for him that you can enjoy too. There are 24 packets of gourmet single-origin coffee beans each with enough for two cups coffee. So you can share!

£69.99 at Coffee Friend

Whittard tea advent calendar for men Whittard of Chelsea The Tea Advent Calendar For Two Another advent calendar he can indulge in or share. There are total of 94 individually wrapped tea bags, featuring Whittard's famed black, green and white teas, spread over the 24 days.

£70 at Whittard

Yawn coffee advent calendar 2023 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn

Yawn tea and coffee advent calendars that will give the guy in your life a serious morning caffeine boost in the 24 days up to Christmas! The coffee advent calendar, which was once featured on ITV This Morning, contains 24 sachets – you can choose from ground or whole bean – each a specialty coffee from around the world.

From £32 at Etsy

With so many advent calendars for men to choose from, you'll surely find one that he'll love.