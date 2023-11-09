9 shimmery pairs of sequin trousers that were made for the dancefloor

Much like the sequin skirt, sequin trousers are the only embellished fashion item I make an exception for. I enviously look on when fashion girls where sequin trousers so nonchalant, and I’ve figured out why I love them so much – it’s all in the clever styling. Sequin trousers were the choice of fashion week goers during September’s shows, proving the shimmery-style pants are spot on for any occasion, be it a birthday party, engagement party or hey, brunch on a Saturday.
Of course, come Christmas and New Year, sales of sequin trousers spike as partygoers look for something a little different to the standard dress or LBD to wear. This is the season they come into their own.
I'd add a sweatshirt or classic crew neck knit, and those party pants are instantly transformed to daytime attire. Or keep it casual with an oversized white shirt, half-tucked with sneakers for a leisurely look. A smarter occasion calls for more polished tops and heels. A boxy-cut T-shirt or slinky finish tee are ideal partners for sequin pants, or an oversized shirt artfully tucked in.
If it’s a dinner, wear a classic black or grey cashmere knit, or even a sweater vest, with yours. For a full-blown sequin ensemble, buy a coordinating sequin blazer to wear with your sequin trousers – a lightweight cami in silk or fine rib cotton underneath works, or button up the blazer with nothing underneath.
Whether you’re looking to buy skinny sequin party trousers, palazzo sequin pants or jeans with sequins, we’ve got you covered with the best sequin trousers on the high street. Who said you have to save your sequins for best?
Shop our favourite sequin trousers
M&S Sequin Trousers
Marks & Spencer Wide Leg Sequin Trousers
Editors notes
These look incredible from M&S for just £55. I love the wide-leg cut, which everyone's wearing right now, and pairs perfectly with a fitted top to balance the width out.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Sizes: 6-22, plus petite length and long lengths available
Returns: Within 35 days
Colours: Black, silver and blue
Embellished with scattered sequins, these wide-leg trousers have elastic on the high waistband for extra comfort, along with added stretch and a full lining.
ASOS Sequin Trousers
Extro & Vert Flared Sequin Trousers at ASOS
Editors note
These look so fun! The perfect pair to wear with a more casual sweatshirt or knit, or go full on glam with a cut-out top.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £40 spend
Sizes: 6-16
Returns: Within 28 days
Extro & Vert's flared straight fit sequin trousers have a high-waist for comfort and are machine washable.
Crew Clothing Sequin Trousers
Crew Clothing Eve Sequin Trousers
Editors notes
They had me at pockets! Crew Clothing have kindly recognised us women like a trouser - even sequinned - with pockets, and I love that this pair look so easy to wear.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend
Sizes: 6-18
Returns: Within 28 days
Colours: Black, silver
Embellished with sequins, Crew Clothing's trousers are fully lined, have an elasticated waistband and 94% cotton. Hand wash only.
Warehouse Sequin Trousers
Warehouse Flared Sequin Trousers
Editors notes
Warehouse have somehow designed a pair of sequin trousers that are sparkly without being OTT. I love the subtle kickflare and winter-white silver shade. I'd wear just like the model, with a boyfriend white shirt.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend.
Sizes: 6-16
Returns: Within 28 days
Colours: Silver, black
A kick flare and sequin embellished pants, these Warehouse trousers come in silver or black.
Phase Eight Sequin Trousers
Phase Eight Anusha Sequin Leggings
Editors notes
Who said leggings can't be dressy? When you embellish them, they become made for every party you can think of! Wear these Phase Eight leggings with a voluminous top to balance the fit out.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Sizes: 8-18
Returns: Within 35 days
Designed in black all-over sequins, these leggings are a pull on style for maximum comfort.
Crafted from certified recycled polyester and recycled sequins, Phase Eight have designed this style to have as little material impact as possible.
Club L Sequin Trousers
Club L Heaven Sent Aztec Sequin Trousers
Editors notes
Colourful and bright, what's not to love about Club L's fabulously patterned sequin trousers? Keep your top neutral and prepare to dazzle..
Shipping: From £2.99
Sizes: 4-16
Returns: Within 14 days
With a statement Aztec sequin print and cinching high waist, the flare shape of Club L London's Heaven Sent trousers is great for creating the illusion of longer legs.
& Other Stories Sequin Trousers
& Other Stories Sequin Trousers
Editors notes
There's something about these & Other Stories sequin trousers that are giving me liquid, molten embellishment vibes and I'm here for it. I love the super severe flare cut, too.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £80 spend
Sizes: Eur 32-44
Returns: Within 30 days
Slim fit trousers with an all over sequin finish, fastened with a zip fly.
John Lewis Sequin Trousers
John Lewis Blue Sequin Trousers
Editors notes
Blue is such a great alternative to black or silver, and John Lewis seem to have found the perfect mid-blue to embellish these wide-leg trousers in.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend
Sizes: 8-18
Returns: Within 35 days
John Lewis' popular sequin blue trousers are selling fast! The wide leg is a flattering cut for all shapes, and available up to a size 18.
Mango Sequin Trousers
Mango Fringe Sequin Trousers
Editors notes
Okay, these are some serious trousers from Mango - not only have you got sequins, but tassels too. Adore.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £30 spend
Sizes: XS - XL
Returns: Within 30 days of dispatch
A wide-leg design with sequin fringing, Mango's trousers have a high-waist and zip closure.
How I chose the best sequin trousers
Variety: From skinny to wide-leg fit and plain to patterned, you’ll find a variety of styles in this collection.
New-in: I’ve only included sequin trousers from the ‘new in’ sections of high street brands to make sure there’s plenty of stock.
Inclusivity: All of the styles I’ve featured are available in a variety of sizing, from 4 to 24, as well as different lengths for tall, petite and regular.
Price: This edit is strictly under £120 – you won’t find a pair of sequin trousers in this edit for over the £120 price point.
Availability: These sell out fast, and I’ve only included sequin trousers that are not just in stock, but in stock of plenty of sizes too, at the time of publication.