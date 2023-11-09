9 shimmery pairs of sequin trousers that were made for the dancefloor

Much like the sequin skirt, sequin trousers are the only embellished fashion item I make an exception for. I enviously look on when fashion girls where sequin trousers so nonchalant, and I’ve figured out why I love them so much – it’s all in the clever styling. Sequin trousers were the choice of fashion week goers during September’s shows, proving the shimmery-style pants are spot on for any occasion, be it a birthday party, engagement party or hey, brunch on a Saturday.

Of course, come Christmas and New Year, sales of sequin trousers spike as partygoers look for something a little different to the standard dress or LBD to wear. This is the season they come into their own.

Sequin trousers styling advice

I'd add a sweatshirt or classic crew neck knit, and those party pants are instantly transformed to daytime attire. Or keep it casual with an oversized white shirt, half-tucked with sneakers for a leisurely look. A smarter occasion calls for more polished tops and heels. A boxy-cut T-shirt or slinky finish tee are ideal partners for sequin pants, or an oversized shirt artfully tucked in.

Jeannett Madsen gives a masterclass in sequin trousers at Milan Fashion Week

If it’s a dinner, wear a classic black or grey cashmere knit, or even a sweater vest, with yours. For a full-blown sequin ensemble, buy a coordinating sequin blazer to wear with your sequin trousers – a lightweight cami in silk or fine rib cotton underneath works, or button up the blazer with nothing underneath.

Whether you’re looking to buy skinny sequin party trousers, palazzo sequin pants or jeans with sequins, we’ve got you covered with the best sequin trousers on the high street. Who said you have to save your sequins for best?

Shop our favourite sequin trousers

How I chose the best sequin trousers