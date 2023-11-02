Aviator jackets are trending - these are the 7 best to shop right now

Aviator jackets are a trend that returns as soon as the weather cools down, combining a smart structured fit with a cosy shearling lining. The timeless style often comes in neutral colours including blacks and browns, making them so versatile throwing on over just about anything in your wardrobe.

Whether you're looking for a cosy borg aviator jacket or an oversized leather style, scroll on to shop the best aviator jackets for women this winter...

How to wear an aviator jacket

The oversized fit on an aviator jacket will work well with a pair of wide-leg jeans and trainers for an effortless style, or enhance the shape by styling the outerwear with leggings and chunky boots for a laid-back autumn ensemble.

How I chose the best aviator jackets

Variety: Whether you're looking for a leather aviator jacket or a shearling aviator jacket, I've selected aviator jackets for women in a range of styles.

Whether you're looking for a leather aviator jacket or a shearling aviator jacket, I've selected aviator jackets for women in a range of styles. Price: I've selected a variety of price points ranging from affordable to expensive, so there's something for every budget.

I've selected a variety of price points ranging from affordable to expensive, so there's something for every budget. Trusted brands: While I haven't tried on all of the aviator jackets in the list, all of the brands included are known and loved by myself and the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality.

While I haven't tried on all of the aviator jackets in the list, all of the brands included are known and loved by myself and the team, so they should be of the highest quality. Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the aviator jackets selected in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.

Shop the best aviator jackets for women