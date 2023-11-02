Aviator jackets are trending - these are the 7 best to shop right now

Aviator jackets are a trend that returns as soon as the weather cools down, combining a smart structured fit with a cosy shearling lining. The timeless style often comes in neutral colours including blacks and browns, making them so versatile throwing on over just about anything in your wardrobe.
Whether you're looking for a cosy borg aviator jacket or an oversized leather style, scroll on to shop the best aviator jackets for women this winter...
How to wear an aviator jacket
The oversized fit on an aviator jacket will work well with a pair of wide-leg jeans and trainers for an effortless style, or enhance the shape by styling the outerwear with leggings and chunky boots for a laid-back autumn ensemble.
How I chose the best aviator jackets
- Variety: Whether you're looking for a leather aviator jacket or a shearling aviator jacket, I've selected aviator jackets for women in a range of styles.
- Price: I've selected a variety of price points ranging from affordable to expensive, so there's something for every budget.
- Trusted brands: While I haven't tried on all of the aviator jackets in the list, all of the brands included are known and loved by myself and the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality.
- Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the aviator jackets selected in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.
Shop the best aviator jackets for women
M&S Aviator Jacket
Marks & Spencer's aviator jacket features a textured leather-look exterior, with a regular fit and a faux shearling lining. The borg finish across the hem and collar perfectly contrasts the black jacket, complete with zipped side pockets for a practical finish. Available in sizes 6-24, the M&S coat would look great teamed with a black midi dress and chunky boots for autumn evenings out, or style it with black trousers and trainers for a laid-back look.
Mango Aviator Jacket
Available in sizes XXS-XXL, Mango's aviator jacket is made from faux leather with a soft shearling lining and collar. The biker design would look great styled with jeans, cargo trousers or a satin maxi skirt, and the oversized fit makes the jacket great for throwing on for any occasion. The jacket also comes in a light brown shade that's perfect for warming up any winter wardrobe.
H&M Aviator Jacket
For a cropped aviator jacket, we love H&M's teddy fleece coat. It comes with laid-back dropped shoulders, a diagonal zip and an adjustable belt, finished contrasting white fleece lining and zip detailing across the cuffs.
Whistles Aviator Jacket
Whistles's aviator jacket is made from smooth leather, with a super soft fur lining that will keep you cosy in the cold weather. Featuring a relaxed fit, regular length and silver buckle detailing, it will look so stylish layered with knitwear and boots for an effortless winter ensemble.
New Look Aviator Jacket
New Look's oversized aviator jacket is perfect for layering during the colder months with its long fit and high collar neckline. The faux fur trim looks so cosy, and the buckle detailing gives it a biker-style finish that's great for day-to-night wear. The jacket is available to shop in sizes 6-22, and we recommend pairing high street style with a mini dress and cowboy boots for an elevated finish.
ASOS Aviator Jacket
The oversized fit is a huge trend for winter, and ASOS's relaxed aviator jacket has nailed the trend with its exaggerated notch collar and drop shoulders. The faux leather style would look chic styled with a mini skirt and knee-high boots, or opt for jeans and ballet flats for a perfectly put-together daywear style.
& Other Stories Aviator Jacket
& Other Stories is filled with timeless wardrobe staples that you'll want to wear for years to come, and its relaxed aviator jacket is definitely a piece worth investing in. It features a relaxed silhouette and duo slanted pockets, complete with black faux fur shearling that will keep you warm on those colder days.