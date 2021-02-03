10 best heart print pyjamas for Valentine's Day: M&S, ASOS, Selfridges & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looks like sofa celebrations are on the cards this Valentine's Day! A cosy night in can be just as romantic as a night out on the town – all you'll need is a pair of heart print PJs, a delicious Valentine's Day dinner and a good rom-com. We've rounded up the best love heart pyjamas from ASOS, Selfridges, Marks & Spencer and more so you can cuddle up in style this year.

Hunkemoller velour heart print co-ord, £38, ASOS

Nothing says Valentine's Day like red velour! This glamorous set is adorned with sweet lace trims and costs a total of £38.

Wine Is My Valentine Logo Short Pyjama Set, £19.99, New Look

Flying solo this year? These hilarious PJs are a vibe.

Curves Black Heart Jogger Pyjama Set, £12.99, New Look

Lounge about in this monochrome set from New Look's Curve range.

Heart hoodie, £18, and matching joggers, £18, Marks & Spencer

Cosy up in the comfiest loungewear from Marks & Spencer. You can get your hands on the heart hoodie and matching joggers for £18 each, costing you just £36 overall.

Cotton Heart-Print Short Pyjama Set, £65, The White Company

It's hard not fall in love with these demure pyjamas. Made from the lightest pure-cotton voile, they're a great choice for Valentine's Day thanks to their pretty pink print.

Love Hearts Shorts Pyjama Set, £32, John Lewis

This matching pair is the definition of couple goals (pun intended).

Stripe and Stare Heart Pyjamas, £85, Selfridges

This sustainable set comes from eco-conscious label Stripe & Stare.

Charcoal Heart Set, £35, Boux Avenue

We're obsessed with this black and white two-piece. You can even shop a matching dressing gown to go with your new PJs.

Heart Print Tee & Jogger - Oatmeal, £30, Boux Avenue

Add Boux Avenue's heart print tee & jogger set to your collection.

Pink Spot Soft Touch Shirt and Short Pyjama Set, £22.99, New Look

They might not be printed with hearts, but we couldn’t leave out this stunning polka dot pair from New Look. The delicate frill hems certainly add a playful touch.

