Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in daring ASOS mini dress for special shoot

It's the good news we never knew we needed – Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has just launched the dreamiest ASOS range, and we predict a sellout! Unveiling her new style edit, the singer has hand-picked a whole host of incredible looks, from Insta-worthy ensembles to off-duty outfits, and we need all of it!

Leigh-Anne has released a new range with ASOS

Speaking to ASOS about her new collection, Leigh-Anne said: "What I love is there's a mixture of going-out dresses and outfits, but with casual stuff added in, as well. I feel like it has a bit of a 90s theme running through it, too, and I love that kind of fashion."

Opening up about her personal style, Leigh-Anne explained:

"For the first couple of years of being in the band, I was really finding myself with regards to fashion. But now I feel like I've really honed in on my fashion, but it's not necessarily specific. I like to experiment. If I had to say who my fashion icon is, it would probably be Rihanna because she sets trends and she doesn't follow fashion – she does her own thing, and that's what I love. And that's who I aspire to be like."

The singer stunned in a green cocktail dress

Looking back at her style evolution, the singer laughed as she recalled some of her earlier fashion faux-pas:

"Oh, gosh. Well just go back to X-Factor and it's literally every single week," she said. "When we were first put together in the group and we all went to Camden shopping for these slogan vest tops and bright-coloured leg warmers and the fake glasses...I don't know what we were trying to do, but we loved it at the time. We just wanted to be quirky. It was hilarious, but it was cute."

Revealing her favourite pieces from the edit, the star was particularly taken with the extreme shoulder metallic cocktail dress, which retails at £95 – and it's perfect for New Year's Eve:

"Ooo, there's this one green dress," she explained. "I love green; it's my colour! So, when I saw it, it was the first thing I picked up and I was like 'yep, that's me'."

