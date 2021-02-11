﻿
macys presidents day sale fashion best deals 2

Macy's is celebrating Presidents Day with up to 80% off on fashion NOW

Check out our edit of the 22 best deals in the Macy's Presidents Day sale

Karen Silas

Just when you thought you’d seen all the best deals in the winter sales, Macy’s is pulling out all the stops with some seriously irresistible bargains!

The best deals in the Macy’s President’s Day sale include deep discounts of up to 80% off on furniture, bed & bath, childrenswear and menswear – but of course our eyes went straight to the top deals in fashion (jewellery and watches included!).

Among the Presidents Day sale deals, for a limited time you'll find:

And take note: you’ll get up to an extra 20% off on selected items with the discount code: REFRESH.

We *heart* a good bargain! Let's get shopping!

You can find the full President's Day sale here, or keep scrolling for our edit of the best fashion finds.

Shop the best deals in the Macy’s Presidents Day sale:

macys presidents day sale fashion cardigans sweaters

Karen Scott Open-Front Cardigan, more colors available, was $49.50 Now $13.93, Macy's

macys sale mango dress

Mango printed dress, more prints available, was $79.99 Now $29.99, Macy's

macys sale handbags leather

Fossil 'Wiley' leather crossbody, was $148 Now $58.93, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion puffer quilted coats

MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Down Coat was $340 Now $170, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (With offer $144.50)

floral face mask at macys

Nicole Miller face mask with filter pocket, was $16 Now $4, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion pajamas

Jenni Super Soft Pajama Set, more colours/prints available, was $59 Now $35.70, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $30.35)

macys presidents day sale fashion sneakers adidas

adidas Women's NMD R1 Casual Sneakers, was $140 now $75, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion fragrance

 BVLGARI 3-Pc Omnialandia Eau de Toilette Gift Set,  was $71 Now $49 , Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion tommy hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger Button-Trim Turtleneck, more colours available, was $69.50 Now $19.93, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion phone bag

Calvin Klein Hailey Phone Crossbody, was $98 Now $58, Macy's

macys sale jewelery

Kate Spade New York Heart Station Necklace, was $98 Now $32.83, Macy's

macys sale inc dress

INC shirtdress, available in four colors, was $119.50 Now $89.62, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $76.18)

macys presidents day sale fashion fuzzy slippers

Juicy Couture Windy Faux Fur Slide, was $45 Now $22.50, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $19.13)

macys presidents day sale fashion fitbit

Fitbit Inspire 2 Desert Rose Strap Smart Watch, was $99.95 Now $69.99, Macy's

macys sale handbags michael kors

MICHAEL Michael Kors handbag, was $358 now $140.93, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion velour hoodie

DKNY Velour Ribbed Full-Zip Hoodie, was $79.50 Now $22.13, Macy's

macys face masks on sale

CULPOS X INC Sequin Face Mask, more colors available, was $24.50 Now $12.25, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion sweatshirt dress

White Mark Women's Plus Size Hoodie Sweatshirt Dress, was $46 Now $39.10, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $33.24)

macys presidents day sale fashion uggs

UGG Mini Bailey Bow II Boots, also in pink, was $160 Now $112, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion jewelery

Macy's Diamond Halo Cluster 18" Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver, was $200 Sale $39, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion workout wear

INC Snakeskin-Print Compression Leggings, was $39.99 Now $13.93, Macy's

macys presidents day sale fashion sunglasses

Ralph Lauren Sunglasses, was $285 Now $85.50, Macy's

