Macy's is celebrating Presidents Day with up to 80% off on fashion NOW

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just when you thought you’d seen all the best deals in the winter sales, Macy’s is pulling out all the stops with some seriously irresistible bargains!

RELATED: 30+ best Presidents Day 2021 sales: Macy's, Nordstrom and more

The best deals in the Macy’s President’s Day sale include deep discounts of up to 80% off on furniture, bed & bath, childrenswear and menswear – but of course our eyes went straight to the top deals in fashion (jewellery and watches included!).

Among the Presidents Day sale deals, for a limited time you'll find:

And take note: you’ll get up to an extra 20% off on selected items with the discount code: REFRESH.

RELATED: Shop the best deals in the the big Macy's home sale

We *heart* a good bargain! Let's get shopping!

You can find the full President's Day sale here, or keep scrolling for our edit of the best fashion finds.

Shop the best deals in the Macy’s Presidents Day sale:

Karen Scott Open-Front Cardigan, more colors available, was $49.50 Now $13.93, Macy's

Mango printed dress, more prints available, was $79.99 Now $29.99, Macy's

Fossil 'Wiley' leather crossbody, was $148 Now $58.93, Macy's

MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Down Coat was $340 Now $170, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (With offer $144.50)

Nicole Miller face mask with filter pocket, was $16 Now $4, Macy's

Jenni Super Soft Pajama Set, more colours/prints available, was $59 Now $35.70, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $30.35)

adidas Women's NMD R1 Casual Sneakers, was $140 now $75, Macy's

BVLGARI 3-Pc Omnialandia Eau de Toilette Gift Set, was $71 Now $49 , Macy's

Tommy Hilfiger Button-Trim Turtleneck, more colours available, was $69.50 Now $19.93, Macy's

Calvin Klein Hailey Phone Crossbody, was $98 Now $58, Macy's

Kate Spade New York Heart Station Necklace, was $98 Now $32.83, Macy's

INC shirtdress, available in four colors, was $119.50 Now $89.62, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $76.18)

Juicy Couture Windy Faux Fur Slide, was $45 Now $22.50, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $19.13)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Desert Rose Strap Smart Watch, was $99.95 Now $69.99, Macy's

MICHAEL Michael Kors handbag, was $358 now $140.93, Macy's

DKNY Velour Ribbed Full-Zip Hoodie, was $79.50 Now $22.13, Macy's

CULPOS X INC Sequin Face Mask, more colors available, was $24.50 Now $12.25, Macy's

SHOP NOW

White Mark Women's Plus Size Hoodie Sweatshirt Dress, was $46 Now $39.10, Macy's

Extra 15% off use: REFRESH (with offer $33.24)

UGG Mini Bailey Bow II Boots, also in pink, was $160 Now $112, Macy's

Macy's Diamond Halo Cluster 18" Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver, was $200 Sale $39, Macy's

INC Snakeskin-Print Compression Leggings, was $39.99 Now $13.93, Macy's

Ralph Lauren Sunglasses, was $285 Now $85.50, Macy's

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.