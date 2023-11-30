I've spent hours analyzing the Saks Fifth Avenue sale and here are 7 deals you should shop now

I’ll shop pretty much anywhere, from vintage stores and Amazon to Net-a-Porter if I find something I love, and Saks Fifth Avenue has a special place on my shopping radar. Why? Because it’s so synonymous with quality contemporary labels, top-rated home brands, and high-end designers – I can tell you that when there’s a sale on you can find almost any upmarket buy you desire with that added joy that comes with getting a great deal.
Armed with the knowledge that Saks is an amazing place to look for investment pieces and designer brands for less, I’ve spent hours analyzing the latest sale and have curated a list of what you should have on your wishlist, whether you’re looking for a chic bag or cookware to elevate your kitchen.
The worst thing about shopping the Saks Fifth Avenue website is that you can’t sort by discount, so I’ve worked out that math for you. (If you don’t like my picks and would like to scour the full sale for yourself, thankfully you can filter by sale and by which promotion you want to shop, which makes it a little easier to find a good deal.)
How I chose the best Saks Fifth Avenue sale deals
- Designer: Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its luxury buys, and if there’s a big discount on pieces from a major fashion house, like Chloé, Valentino or Versace, it’s a strong contender for my recommendations.
- Discount: A certain 1990s supermodel famously said, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day” - and I don’t factor in a Saks Fifth Avenue discount if it’s less than 25%. I generally look for even higher deals, and am most likely to rate discounts of 40% and above in my edits. To compare discounts, I look at retailers like Nordstrom, The Outnet and Net-a-Porter, which carry similar high-end brands, and add Amazon in, for the lowest price on beauty buys. I do keep in mind though, that you might be able to find an item cheaper elsewhere, but it may not have the same authenticity guarantee or customer service - so it’s a bigger risk and better to buy at Saks.
- Price: I always try to include various price points, for shoppers who regularly buy luxury items and also shoppers with lower budgets who are looking for a rare splurge or a gift.
When does Saks Fifth Avenue have sales and promo codes?
Ok, here’s the lowdown on Saks’ sales. There are seasonal sales, Black Friday, and frequent sales with promo codes that give you discounts for minimum spends. Other than those, there are three main sales I pay particularly close attention to at various points throughout the year, and some even take place at the same time!
- The Saks Fifth Avenue Friends & Family sale with 25% off new arrivals - this sale takes place usually twice a year, and lasts usually for about a week. It just happens to be on now, from November 30 to December 6.
- The Designer sale on top fashion labels, with up to 50% off.
- The general sale section, where you’ll find deals all year round
And right now you can use the promo code FREESHIP for free Standard shipping, including Canada, when you spend $100USD or more. SaksFirst Members, of course, get standard shipping free on every order regardless of how much they spend.
Saks Fifth Avenue shipping and returns rules
You can use the code FREESHIP at checkout for free Standard shipping to US addresses and Canada, but not for shipping internationally. But there's good news: if you do want to place an international order, shipping rates are actually very reasonable, and the site will calculate your order total in your local currency, including applicable duties and taxes.
- Australia: $15 AUD Standard Shipping on orders over $175 AUD
- Russia and Singapore: $10 USD Standard Shipping on orders over $175 USD
- All Other Countries: Free Standard Shipping for orders over $175 USD
When it comes to returns, Saks’ accepts them via mail or in-store - but make sure your purchase isn’t final sale with no returns. Right now the Holiday Return Policy is active, so purchases between November 1, 2023 and December 23, 2023 are eligible to be returned for a refund with free return shipping until January 15, 2024. Note the exceptions, though: Dior and Prada items as well as international returns are not eligible. More good news: Saks’ standard 30-day return policy will still apply to anything bought on or after December 24, 2023.