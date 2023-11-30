I've spent hours analyzing the Saks Fifth Avenue sale and here are 7 deals you should shop now

I’ll shop pretty much anywhere, from vintage stores and Amazon to Net-a-Porter if I find something I love, and Saks Fifth Avenue has a special place on my shopping radar. Why? Because it’s so synonymous with quality contemporary labels, top-rated home brands, and high-end designers – I can tell you that when there’s a sale on you can find almost any upmarket buy you desire with that added joy that comes with getting a great deal.

Armed with the knowledge that Saks is an amazing place to look for investment pieces and designer brands for less, I’ve spent hours analyzing the latest sale and have curated a list of what you should have on your wishlist, whether you’re looking for a chic bag or cookware to elevate your kitchen.

The worst thing about shopping the Saks Fifth Avenue website is that you can’t sort by discount, so I’ve worked out that math for you. (If you don’t like my picks and would like to scour the full sale for yourself, thankfully you can filter by sale and by which promotion you want to shop, which makes it a little easier to find a good deal.)

How I chose the best Saks Fifth Avenue sale deals

Designer : Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its luxury buys, and if there’s a big discount on pieces from a major fashion house, like Chloé, Valentino or Versace, it’s a strong contender for my recommendations.

: Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its luxury buys, and if there’s a big discount on pieces from a major fashion house, like Chloé, Valentino or Versace, it’s a strong contender for my recommendations. Discount: A certain 1990s supermodel famously said, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day” - and I don’t factor in a Saks Fifth Avenue discount if it’s less than 25%. I generally look for even higher deals, and am most likely to rate discounts of 40% and above in my edits. To compare discounts, I look at retailers like Nordstrom, The Outnet and Net-a-Porter, which carry similar high-end brands, and add Amazon in, for the lowest price on beauty buys. I do keep in mind though, that you might be able to find an item cheaper elsewhere, but it may not have the same authenticity guarantee or customer service - so it’s a bigger risk and better to buy at Saks.

A certain 1990s supermodel famously said, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day” - and I don’t factor in a Saks Fifth Avenue discount if it’s less than 25%. I generally look for even higher deals, and am most likely to rate discounts of 40% and above in my edits. To compare discounts, I look at retailers like Nordstrom, The Outnet and Net-a-Porter, which carry similar high-end brands, and add Amazon in, for the lowest price on beauty buys. I do keep in mind though, that you might be able to find an item cheaper elsewhere, but it may not have the same authenticity guarantee or customer service - so it’s a bigger risk and better to buy at Saks. Price: I always try to include various price points, for shoppers who regularly buy luxury items and also shoppers with lower budgets who are looking for a rare splurge or a gift.

When does Saks Fifth Avenue have sales and promo codes?

Ok, here’s the lowdown on Saks’ sales. There are seasonal sales, Black Friday, and frequent sales with promo codes that give you discounts for minimum spends. Other than those, there are three main sales I pay particularly close attention to at various points throughout the year, and some even take place at the same time!

The Saks Fifth Avenue Friends & Family sale with 25% off new arrivals - this sale takes place usually twice a year, and lasts usually for about a week. It just happens to be on now, from November 30 to December 6.

- this sale takes place usually twice a year, and lasts usually for about a week. It just happens to be on now, from November 30 to December 6. The Designer sale with up to 50% off.

The general sale section all year round

And right now you can use the promo code FREESHIP for free Standard shipping, including Canada, when you spend $100USD or more. SaksFirst Members, of course, get standard shipping free on every order regardless of how much they spend.

1/ 7 SAM. Scarlett Down Shearling-Lined Puffer Coat SAM. - SAVE $187 Editor's note: Puffer coats are trending right now, and this Sam. look is currently one of the Saks Fifth Avenue sale’s best-sellers. It’s only reduced for the Friendly Family sale, though, so you only have a few days to take advantage of the discount.

The cozy wind- and water-resistant Sam.'s Scarlett puffer coat features 90% duck down/10% feather fill, plus thumbhole cuffs - a cool way to stay warm - and a detachable hood with shearling trim.

$562.50 (WAS $750) at Saks 2/ 7 SKIMS Soft Lounge Rib Long Slip Dress SKIMS - 49% off Editor’s note: If you missed the SKIMS bi-annual sale, this is your chance to grab a SKIMS deal at Saks. A soft lounge dress for under $40 is a steal.

Made from a buttery soft 91% modal/9% spandex, the Soft Lounge dress is a SKIMS best-seller, with adjustable straps and a maxi length silhouette.

$39.78 (WAS $78) at Saks 3/ 7 VERSACE Cotton Logo Bathrobe VERSACE - 40% off Editor's note With the holiday season now here, it’s time for gift giving and this lush Versace robe is not only at a great price, but it's also something anyone would want to receive - even if you're just treating yourself.

Versace’s machine-washable cotton logo bathrobe - available in white or red on sale - is subtly emblazoned all over with the Italian luxury brand’s iconic Medusa head logo print, with the signature motif in bold gold on the cuffs and self-tie belt.

$345 (WAS $575) at Saks 4/ 7 Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pumps VALENTINO - 40% off Editor's note: The gorgeous Valentino Rockstud pumps, on sale in the pretty Rose Cannelle colorway, is an absolute icon and it’s relatively rare to see such a huge discount on a pair. This 4''-heel model of Valentino’s legendary Rockstud pumps is feminine but edgy, with nappa leather and transparent patent leather trim and of course the signature studs in a gold metallic finish. $750 (WAS $1,250) at Saks 5/ 7 CHLOÉ Medium Marcie Leather Satchel CHLOÉ bag - 30% off Editor's note There are over 800 bags on sale at Saks, and this is the #1 bestseller - it’s no wonder, you’ll save almost $750 and it's a roomy tote you'll probably use for the rest of your life.

A classic Chloé satchel, the ‘Marcie’, crafted in Italy from textural-grained calfskin, including hand-wrapped leather handless, is a chic piece to elevate any outfit. The bag features dual top handles and a removable shoulder strap, so it can be worn in multiple ways.

$1,743 (WAS $2,490) at Saks 6/ 7 STAUB Cast Iron 5-Qt Tall Dutch Oven STAUB - 59% off Editor's note: You may be able to find this deal at other retailers, but they won’t come with Saks excellent customer service. The holidays are coming up and whether you want a cookware upgrade, to add a pop of color to your cookware, or just need a big old pot to cook in.

If you’re cooking for a larger groups but don’t have a lot of stove space, this dishwasher safe cast iron Staub Dutch Oven, which comes with a tight-fitting lid, is for you. Fabulous for slow cooking and simmering, the tall design means you have 5qt volume but with a much smaller footprint, plus there’s less boiling over. On sale in Cherry, Matte Black and White colorways.

$149.99 (WAS $369.99) at Saks 7/ 7 LUCE Face and Neck Microcurrent Tool LUCE - 28% off Editor's note: I searched everywhere for a better price on this smart facial wand to no avail. If you want to save on this Luce beauty gadget, now’s the time to buy.

The LUCE 4T Therapy Wand is a skin care device with four types of therapy: microcurrent EMS, LED red light, sonic vibration therapy and heat therapy. Just use it for about five minutes a day, gliding it outwards to massage your face and give you a beauty boost.

$79 (WAS $110) at Saks

Saks Fifth Avenue shipping and returns rules

You can use the code FREESHIP at checkout for free Standard shipping to US addresses and Canada, but not for shipping internationally. But there's good news: if you do want to place an international order, shipping rates are actually very reasonable, and the site will calculate your order total in your local currency, including applicable duties and taxes.

Australia: $15 AUD Standard Shipping on orders over $175 AUD

$15 AUD Standard Shipping on orders over $175 AUD Russia and Singapore: $10 USD Standard Shipping on orders over $175 USD

$10 USD Standard Shipping on orders over $175 USD All Other Countries: Free Standard Shipping for orders over $175 USD

When it comes to returns, Saks’ accepts them via mail or in-store - but make sure your purchase isn’t final sale with no returns. Right now the Holiday Return Policy is active, so purchases between November 1, 2023 and December 23, 2023 are eligible to be returned for a refund with free return shipping until January 15, 2024. Note the exceptions, though: Dior and Prada items as well as international returns are not eligible. More good news: Saks’ standard 30-day return policy will still apply to anything bought on or after December 24, 2023.