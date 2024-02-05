Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best heart print sweaters to buy for Valentine's Day 2024
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

7 best heart print sweaters to buy for Valentine's Day

Wear your heart on your sleeve with cute looks that you can wear year round

best heart sweaters for valentines day
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

We *heart* Valentine’s Day around here, and we’re all buzzing about how to celebrate in 2024. As you can imagine, the HELLO! shopping squad has plenty of ideas!

Whether we’re partnered up or single (or “it’s complicated”) what really has us excited is the prospect of adding some serious joy to our wardrobes – and giving our looks some love, literally – by rocking a fun heart print sweater that we can wear year round.

Casual enough to wear anytime, and stylish enough for any occasion too, a cute Valentine’s Day-ready sweatshirt, cardigan or sweater is a great way to wear your heart on your sleeve. It's just the kind of romance your life and your closet need.

Guaranteed to cheer you up instantly, these are the best Valentine's Day 2024 heart print sweaters and sweatshirts out there – shop our favorites at Macy's, Amazon, Anthropologie and more.

We always see a February spike with shoppers looking for heart print sweaters, and we ourselves are among them! "I am pretty much obsessed with all things heart shaped," says HELLO! Online Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley. "In fact, I’m already swooning over my adorable heart print manicure and my heart-shaped ring. For heart-obsessives, Valentine’s Day is great because you can really lean into the trend, which is why I’m definitely going to be wearing a heart print sweatshirt or a cute heart emblazoned knit this month. You don’t need to have a Valentine to wear your heart on your sleeve - literally!”

Shopping expert Leanne recommends a Breton top that's versatile enough to wear all through spring and summer. "My dream would be for a Chinti & Parker navy striped Breton knit with a gorgeous red heart - at $225 (£125), this isn’t cheap but I do think I’d wear it for years to come. For a more affordable option, I have a top by Princess Kate favorite Boden in my basket asking me to click ‘proceed to check out’. Priced at $50 (£35), I think it’ll be great to wear on a weekend with my jeans."

How I chose the best heart print sweaters

  • The vibe: I looked for heart print sweaters and sweatshirts that are fun, or chic, or funny - or some combination of the three. No matter what, though, my picks area designed to bring out the romantic in you.
  • The price: While I’m definitely a bargain hunter, I also love a great designer look – and I’m guessing a lot of you out there are the same – so I’ve included options for both.
  • The style: It’s great to wear a heart print sweater on Valentine’s Day but I tracked down looks that are stylish enough to wear year round.
  • The brand: We here at HELLO! are all about trusted brands, so I focused on looks from retailers that our readers love and know.

Shop our favorite heart print sweaters

  1. 1/7

    Anthropologie Maeve Hearts Cardigan Sweater

    anthropologie pink ombre heart sweater with white hearts

    Anthropologie heart sweater: Our pick

    The details

    • Sizes: XS-3XL; Petite XS-L
    • Colors: Purple ombre
    • Material: 79% acrylic, 21% polyester

    Why I *heart* this look: Fitting right into the oversized trend, this cozy Anthropologie cardigan is perfect to throw over any look. And it comes in inclusive sizing - regular, petite and plus-size - so more of us can enjoy the whimsical Valentine’s Day vibe.

  2. 2/7

    Boden striped heart top

    boden striped heart top

    Boden heart top: Our Pick

    The details

    • Sizes: XS-XL
    • Material: 100% cotton

    Why I *heart* this look: This classic cotton striped crew neck tee with a red heart accent is from one of Princess Kate's favorite brands. It’s also HELLO! Editor’s fave that can be worn on February 14 and beyond.

  3. 3/7

    shermie Women's Cute Heart Knitted Casual Sweater

    amazon heart sweater

    Amazon heart sweater: Our Pick

    The details

    • Sizes: S - XXL
    • Colors: 25+ colors and patterns
    • Material: 100% Acrylic/Polyester

    Why I *heart* this look: If you need a last minute heart sweater for Valentine’s Day, this Amazon look has more than 8,600 5-star ratings AND fast delivery. It comes in multiple colors with a plain heart – my faves are grey with a white heart, and the black heart sweater with hot pink – as well as a version with a ‘Love’ heart in script, and a plaid heart version too.

  4. 4/7

    CHARTER CLUB Wispy Heart 100% Cashmere Sweater

    macys striped heart cashmere sweater

    Macy's heart print sweater - Our pick (77% OFF)

    The details

    • Size: XS-XL
    • Material: 100% cashmere
    • Care: Dry clean only

    Why I heart this look: Created for Macy's, it's 100% cashmere and features chic stripes, and I can see it being worn well past Valentine's Day, during any of the colder months. Plus it's over 70% off, meaning it's a real bargain.

  5. 5/7

    ELOQUII Heart Intarsia Sweater

    plus size valentines day heart sweater

    Nordstrom heart sweater: Our Pick

    The details

    • Sizes: 14-28 Plus-Size
    • Material: 73% acrylic, 24% polyester, 3% spandex

    Why I *heart* this look: This plus-size heart sweater is just the sweetest - and I love the details, like the contrasting cuffs and neckline, and the slightly puffed sleeves.

  6. 6/7

    Comme des Garçons PLAY Hooded Sweatshirt

    comme des garcon red heart hoodie sweatshirt

    Designer heart sweatshirt: Our Pick

    The details

    • Sizes: XS - L
    • Colors: Black; Blue; Yellow

    Why I *heart* this look: Comme des Garcons’ red heart emblem is positively iconic. Casual luxury with a hint of romance - sounds perfect for Valentine’s Day. You can get everything from cardigans and sweatshirts to tees and sneakers with the chic heart logo. The long sleeved hoodie, made in Japan, is in a pullover style with front slip pockets and banded trim.

  7. 7/7

    LOFT Heart Stripe Sweater

    loft vintage look valentines day heart sweater

    LOFT heart print sweater: Our pick

    The details

    • Sizes: XXS-XXL
    • Material: 60% Cotton 40% Acrylic

    Why I *heart* this lookLOFT’s Valentine’s Day shop has some really great heart themed looks, like this vintage-inspired knit. Like most of my picks, though, it is selling REALLY fast - and at 40% off, if you’re in love with it you should grab it quick.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more