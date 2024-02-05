7 best heart print sweaters to buy for Valentine's Day

We *heart* Valentine’s Day around here, and we’re all buzzing about how to celebrate in 2024. As you can imagine, the HELLO! shopping squad has plenty of ideas!

Whether we’re partnered up or single (or “it’s complicated”) what really has us excited is the prospect of adding some serious joy to our wardrobes – and giving our looks some love, literally – by rocking a fun heart print sweater that we can wear year round.

Casual enough to wear anytime, and stylish enough for any occasion too, a cute Valentine’s Day-ready sweatshirt, cardigan or sweater is a great way to wear your heart on your sleeve. It's just the kind of romance your life and your closet need.

Guaranteed to cheer you up instantly, these are the best Valentine's Day 2024 heart print sweaters and sweatshirts out there – shop our favorites at Macy's, Amazon, Anthropologie and more.

We always see a February spike with shoppers looking for heart print sweaters, and we ourselves are among them! "I am pretty much obsessed with all things heart shaped," says HELLO! Online Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley. "In fact, I’m already swooning over my adorable heart print manicure and my heart-shaped ring. For heart-obsessives, Valentine’s Day is great because you can really lean into the trend, which is why I’m definitely going to be wearing a heart print sweatshirt or a cute heart emblazoned knit this month. You don’t need to have a Valentine to wear your heart on your sleeve - literally!”

Shopping expert Leanne recommends a Breton top that's versatile enough to wear all through spring and summer. "My dream would be for a Chinti & Parker navy striped Breton knit with a gorgeous red heart - at $225 (£125), this isn’t cheap but I do think I’d wear it for years to come. For a more affordable option, I have a top by Princess Kate favorite Boden in my basket asking me to click ‘proceed to check out’. Priced at $50 (£35), I think it’ll be great to wear on a weekend with my jeans."

How I chose the best heart print sweaters

The price : While I'm definitely a bargain hunter, I also love a great designer look – and I'm guessing a lot of you out there are the same – so I've included options for both.

: While I’m definitely a bargain hunter, I also love a great designer look – and I’m guessing a lot of you out there are the same – so I’ve included options for both. The style : It’s great to wear a heart print sweater on Valentine’s Day but I tracked down looks that are stylish enough to wear year round.

: It’s great to wear a heart print sweater on Valentine’s Day but I tracked down looks that are stylish enough to wear year round. The brand: We here at HELLO! are all about trusted brands, so I focused on looks from retailers that our readers love and know.

Shop our favorite heart print sweaters