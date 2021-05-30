Royal favourite jeweller Monica Vinader details power of the 'Kate effect' - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Monica Vinader has adorned the ears, wrists and necks of many a famous face - from royals such as the Duchesses of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice, to stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kerry Washington.

From her studio in Norfolk - where the brand's HQ still remains - Monica has built a label that is now loved around the world, thanks to its 'affordable luxury' price point and bohemian glamour aesthetic.

Sitting down with HELLO!, she talks about the true influence of her royal customers, her favourite-ever hero pieces and what's to come for the brand. Spoiler alert - there's exciting things on the horizon...

Jewellery designer Monica Vinader counts royals and celebrities as loyal customers

"When I first started the business in 2008, demi-fine jewellery was a category that didn't really exist - your options were either fashion or fine jewellery and it all felt a bit antiquated," Monica says of the origins of the brand.

"I wanted to create accessible jewellery that filled this gap, could be worn every day and didn't compromise on quality."

No doubt it was exciting, then, to learn that one such customer who wears her pieces so regularly is Duchess Kate, who owns a number of Monica Vinader pieces - but her green onyx 'Siren' wire earrings, £125, seem to be her favourite.

"It's no coincidence that our consistent bestsellers over the years are pieces that have been spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge," says Monica.

"It's a huge honour to see high-profile women wearing my pieces and how they style and make them their own. It is always a proud moment for me seeing their genuine love of the brand and the designs we were creating - since they could really wear any brand in the world."

Monica is inspired by vintage jewellery, museums, archeological finds, sculptures, and contemporary architecture when she designs her pieces - and a love of travel and embracing other cultures.

"I have felt quite deprived of that during lockdown," she says. "So I have been really poring over all my reference books and catalogues for inspirations. I love to travel and have been influenced from both living and working abroad, exploring the landscapes, colours and architecture of different countries including Italy, Patagonia, Morocco, Mexico and India. My home is a chock full of treasures I have collected - so I stay inspired even when not travelling."

Longtime lovers of Monica's work will remember her early stacking rings and friendship bracelets, which still remain popular today.

Princess Beatrice is also a fan of Monica Vinader jewellery

"The first designs for the MV brand were large gemstone cocktail rings and our iconic friendship bracelets - the idea of the cord was inspired by holiday finds in the streets of Mallorca, when you come back with armloads of corded bracelets. I wanted to incorporate that look into something a little bit more put-together, but still fun," she says.

In fact, some of the brand's most memorable pieces are set to return this year. "A personal favourite [of mine] is the Signature Wide Bangle which is such a statement piece and iconic MV style - that we will actually be reintroducing this summer," says Monica.

"We are also going to do a limited edition of my first cocktail rings later this year so keep an eye out! I still wear mine all the time and am excited to share them with new customers," she adds.

Even more excitingly, Monica is set to join the piercing party - with a new studio opening in London later this year. "Earrings have been so popular and we're seeing such a demand for new styles, specifically for ear stacking and piercings as it has been a growing trend for a while," she says.

The brand has introduced piercings, too

"Our 'Ear Party' is about to launch, with a range of different earrings and piercings and excitingly, our first piercing studio will be launching in Duke of York Square - and will shortly be followed by more locations."

So will Duchess Kate or Princess Beatrice be popping in for a piercing? It remains to be seen - but no doubt Monica's famous fanbase will continue to grow.

