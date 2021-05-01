Kate Middleton's luxurious diamond anniversary necklace revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two beautiful photographs to mark their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April, and we're still swooning over Kate's floral dress in the snaps.

But did you notice her sparkling diamond necklace, too? The royal sported the floral pendant for the first time, though it matches another set of jewels she owns from luxury brand Asprey.

Kate was first seen wearing a pair of earrings featuring the same daisy motif during her royal visit to Ireland back in March 2020, so we wouldn't be surprised if she got the necklace at the same time.

Kate wore a beautiful diamond necklace from Asprey in the photos

The Duchess' new necklace is the 'Daisy Heritage Pendant', which sells for $12,350 (or around £8,800), while the earrings are worth nearly £19,000 - a price that has been increased since she was first seen wearing them.

Wearing her matching Asprey earrings

A description of the necklace reads: "Flora and fauna have long featured in Asprey's collections, and the quintessentially English Daisy has been a motif our jewellery designers have been using in various forms for decades."

Diamond daisy pendant, £8,800, Asprey

It adds: "This Daisy Heritage piece is one of the most iconic of such designs, featuring individually set marquise cut stones as the flower's petals.

"Each is held in place with two perfectly formed V-shaped claws, designed to allow maximum light to pass through the stone. The centre of the flower, meanwhile, is set with a half ball of pavé diamonds, replicating the texture of the daisy's centre."

SHOP SIMILAR: Kate Spade flower necklace, £36, The Hut

SHOP SIMILAR: Flower necklace, from £69, Thomas Sabo

SHOP SIMILAR: Diamond flower necklace, £200, Goldsmiths

We're not surprised Kate was taken by the very British message behind the jewellery. It's not known whether they were a personal purchase or a special gift.

The luxury jewellery house has seen huge interest in the diamond earrings since the Duchess stepped out in them, stating that "recent high demand" means that they are out of stock for the foreseeable future. The 'Kate effect' is still firmly in force, then...

