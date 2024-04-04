Meghan Markle loves a signet ring, and we've got her exact style - plus 8 others she'd adore

Fashion is cyclical but there's some pieces, accessories included, that never really go away, with the signet ring being one of them. Signet rings have been a royal family staple for years, but it was Meghan Markle's affordable signet ring that had us standing and taking notice - and it's now become commonplace in our jewellery boxes. If yours is missing one, make this your reminder to elevate your everyday jewellery with a classic, cool, signet ring for women.

We were reminded of the elegance of the style thanks to One Day's Leo Woodall, who's character Dex sported a gold signet ring throughout the years and episodes of the Netflix smash hit. And it comes as no surprise that Prince Charles has been wearing a chunky signet ring on his pinky finger for decades. Signet rings were once the sign of someone being from an aristocratic or wealthy family, a status symbol of sorts, and more recently, passed to a family member who was coming of age.

Historically, they were engraved with the family crest or initials, but are now much more than that. Personalised signet rings are one of the most popular, and there's plenty of designs with embellishment, small and sleek styles, and those like Meghan Markle's £89 Missoma signet ring, embossed with an intricate design or pattern.

Meghan's signet ring - the details

Meghan was first spotted wearing the signet ring in October 2018, during a visit to Chichester with husband Prince Harry. Wearing a green silk shirt by & Other Stories and matching Hugo Boss leather skirt, her outfit – and accessories – won rave reviews. Meghan's ring even had a hidden meaning. According to Missoma, the gold open heart engraving, set with a white cubic zirconia, “is a symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart".

Meghan's signet ring sold out after she wore it during a visit to the University of Chichester Tech Park in 2018

Since then, she's been spotted wearing one on many occasion, including in her cover shoot for TIME.

How I chose the best signet rings for women

Quality : Signet rings are made to be worn daily, and the ones included in this edit all get rave reviews for longevity, be it not tarnishing or being comfortable to wear.

Shop the best signet rings for women