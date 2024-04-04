Meghan Markle loves a signet ring, and we've got her exact style - plus 8 others she'd adore

Fashion is cyclical but there's some pieces, accessories included, that never really go away, with the signet ring being one of them. Signet rings have been a royal family staple for years, but it was Meghan Markle's affordable signet ring that had us standing and taking notice - and it's now become commonplace in our jewellery boxes. If yours is missing one, make this your reminder to elevate your everyday jewellery with a classic, cool, signet ring for women.
We were reminded of the elegance of the style thanks to One Day's Leo Woodall, who's character Dex sported a gold signet ring throughout the years and episodes of the Netflix smash hit. And it comes as no surprise that Prince Charles has been wearing a chunky signet ring on his pinky finger for decades. Signet rings were once the sign of someone being from an aristocratic or wealthy family, a status symbol of sorts, and more recently, passed to a family member who was coming of age.
Historically, they were engraved with the family crest or initials, but are now much more than that. Personalised signet rings are one of the most popular, and there's plenty of designs with embellishment, small and sleek styles, and those like Meghan Markle's £89 Missoma signet ring, embossed with an intricate design or pattern.
Meghan's signet ring - the details
Meghan was first spotted wearing the signet ring in October 2018, during a visit to Chichester with husband Prince Harry. Wearing a green silk shirt by & Other Stories and matching Hugo Boss leather skirt, her outfit – and accessories – won rave reviews. Meghan's ring even had a hidden meaning. According to Missoma, the gold open heart engraving, set with a white cubic zirconia, “is a symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart".
Since then, she's been spotted wearing one on many occasion, including in her cover shoot for TIME.
How I chose the best signet rings for women
Quality: Signet rings are made to be worn daily, and the ones included in this edit all get rave reviews for longevity, be it not tarnishing or being comfortable to wear.
Personalisation: Some signet rings can be personalised with an initial, and I've included some of those in this feature too.
Metal: Where gold and silver signet rings are available, I've called out the types of metals the rings are made from - not everyone is a gold lover like me.
Price: Most of the signet rings included are under £100 / $150.
Shop the best signet rings for women
Missoma Open Heart Signet Ring 18ct
Missoma Signet Ring
Metal: 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil
Ring sizes: UK H-R
Shipping: Free on orders over £50, £3.95 on orders below £50
Returns: Free up to 60 days after purchase
Editor's note: "This is Meghan's signet ring, and it's so popular it goes in and out of stock constantly. It's a beautifully designed ring, with an intricate symbol representing love, passion and friendship.
"It's also got a bit of sparkle with a white zirconia gemstone, which according to Missoma "is known to bring wealth and luck to the wearer"."
Abbott Lyon Small Heart Signet Ring
Abbott Lyon Signet Ring
Metals: 18k Gold plated stainless steel
Ring sizes: UK L, N, P
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £100
Returns: 100 days return policy
Editor's notes: "Looking for something personalised? Abbott Lyon's cute mini signet ring can be engraved with an initial, and is small enough to wear on your pinky finger every single day."
Rachel Jackson Happy Face Pinky Signet Ring
Rachel Jackson Signet Ring
Metal: 22 carat gold plated sterling silver
Sizes: Ring sizes F and J
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £90
Returns: Up to 30 days after purchase
Editor's notes: "Rachel Jackson has livened up what can be a classic design with this fun smiley face design - I love it! Note the gem-set starry eyes and star detailing, how cool?"
Editor's notes: "A classic, traditional design from Astrid & Miyu, this signet ring can be engraved with a loved one's initial or yours for free.
"The smoothness of the metal makes it perfect for everyday wear."
Daisy London Estée Lalonde Sunburst Signet Ring
Daisy London Signet Ring
Metal: Recycled Silver & 18ct Gold Plate
Ring sizes: UK J - R
Shipping: £5 standard delivery or free on orders over £100
Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's notes: "Daisy’s sunburst signet ring is from the Estée Lalonde collection. With its sunburst face design and oval shape, it gives a 70s vibe to the classic signet ring."
Etsy Personalised Gold Signet Ring
Etsy Signet Ring
Metals: 14k gold plated
Ring sizes: UK D - W
Shipping: Delivery costs £1.50
Returns: Returns not accepted
Editor's notes: "Super slim and minimal, Etsy's beautiful tiny signet ring can be personalised for an extra cost. Easily layered thanks to its size, it's lightweight too."
Edge of Ember Sophia Heart Pinky Signet Ring
Edge of Ember Signet Ring
Metals: 18k gold plated
Ring sizes: UK F, H, J
Shipping: Free shipping on orders over £95
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's notes: "This is a beautiful design from one of Meghan Markle's go-to jewellery brands. Studded with shiny white topaz gemstones, it's ethically made and will add a touch of shine to your pinky finger!"
Editor's note: "I love this slim band ring for a pinky ring with difference, that being a small dangly heart charm with a gemstone in the centre."
Monica Vinader Signature Signet Ring
Monica Vinader Signet Ring
Metals: 18k gold vermeil
Ring sizes: UK C - Z
Shipping: Free UK & US delivery
Returns: Free UK & US returns
Editor's notes: "I couldn't create a signet ring edit without including this modern classic from royal-loved jewellery brand, Monica Vinader. You can have it engraved for free, and make it an heirloom piece you pass down. Gorgeous."