8 times Meghan Markle channeled Princess Diana's iconic style

The Duchess of Sussex has often paid tribute to her inspiring mother-in-law Princess Diana over the years, from speaking in her memory to wearing outfits that look remarkably similar to some of the Princess of Wales' iconic looks from the past.

Though they never met, Prince Harry has previously said that Meghan and Diana would be "thick as thieves" and that his mother "would've probably been best friends with Meghan".

We wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess is constantly inspired by Diana's incredible royal fashion choices, either - especially since the Princess' style continues to inspire trends today. Let's look back at some of the moments that saw Meghan dress like Diana...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider - Celebrating Princess Diana

The colour clash

Royal fashion fans swooned when Meghan stepped out in this purple and red ensemble in January 2019, which was very reminiscent of the colour combination that Princess Diana also loved.

The oversized shirt

Princess Diana was fond of a white shirt and jeans, just like Meghan - who chose to wear the look during her first-ever public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

The tuxedo dress

Like her late mother-in-law, Meghan is fond of the striking tuxedo silhouette, and has worn a number of tuxedo dresses for royal engagements.

For a charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre, she chose this mini dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles, which isn't dissimilar to Diana's version from her favourite designer Catherine Walker.

Pale blue florals

When Meghan stepped out in Lincolnshire to attend the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale, she wore a floor-length maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta adorned with a pretty blue floral print.

Some royal watchers noted that it bore more than a passing resemblance to a dress worn by Diana back in 1986, during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The tartan coat

During Meghan's first royal appearance in Scotland, she chose a stunning tartan coat by Burberry. Diana also owned a tartan coat that she loved to wear, and wore a dress in the same colours at the Highland games in 1987, too.

The red dress

While Meghan was still starring in Suits back in 2016, she appeared on the Today show wearing this gorgeous red off-the-shoulder dress with nipped in waist and full skirt. It's similar to a similar style Princess Diana wore during a visit to Venice in 1995.

Teal gowns

Back in 2014, Meghan attended Elton John's AIDs foundation’s 13th Annual Enduring Vision benefit wearing this stunning floor length high-necked teal gown. Diana also wore a similar maxi dress – albeit with a different neckline – to the Haunted premiere in October 1995.

The lace mini dress

This minidress with lace overlay that Meghan wore to USA Network's and The Moth's Storytelling Tour, A More Perfect Union: Stories of Prejudice and Power, is a more glamorous look than we're used to seeing on the now-Duchess. But again, it looks very similar to one worn by Diana – this time, at a performance of La Boheme at the Royal Albert Hall in 1996.

