Princess Diana's dresser Zandra Rhodes designs colourful new sock collection

Princess Diana may have been "very, very shy" according to fashion legend Zandra Rhodes, but she certainly wasn't afraid of making a statement when it came to her style (CC: Lady Di's Revenge Looks).

"I was considered cutting edge with my green then pink hair. Princess Diana had her own little ways of not conforming," Dame Zandra told us in 2017. "Getting to know her a little over the years was fascinating...She grew into the job and became aware of her power. It was like watching a swan grow."

The eccentric designer, who first emerged on the British fashion scene in 1967, has now teamed up with Happy Socks for spring/summer 2021 to create a collection that's as bright and vibrant as she is. Using her signature prints and patterns, the limited-edition socks will most definitely spark a lot of joy.

Inspired by Zandra's colourful life, each pair includes one of her most famous prints - snake, button flower and wiggle. They're made from breezy combed cotton and feature a reinforced toe and heel for extra longevity.

Happy Socks x Zandra Rhodes Snake Sock, £13.95, Happy Socks

Zandra's now iconic snake print is based on a temporary tattoo she designed for Harrods in the late 60s.

Happy Socks x Zandra Rhodes Wiggle Sock, £13.95, Happy Socks

The wiggle print has often been used in her artwork and designs, and this latest incarnation comes in the form of pink and gold. We're obsessed.

Happy Socks x Zandra Rhodes Button Flower Sock, £13.95, Happy Socks

Created in the 70s (of course), this print was inspired by floral geometric buttons from J&J Stern in London and the work of French painter Henri Matisse. We love the cute scalloped cuff.

Zandra Rhodes Gift Box 3-Pack, £39.95, Happy Socks

If you haven't yet discovered how much fun you can have with a pair of socks, consider these your initiation. Wear them with your latest loungewear set or use them to accessorise your favourite pair of heels.

Zandra recently confessed she'd love to dress The Duchess of Cambridge. That's one collaboration we can't wait to see.

