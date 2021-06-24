Marks & Spencer's anti-rub culottes are the best solution for chafing thighs

Summer is glorious, it really is. But it doesn't come without its problems. We present: chafing thighs. Granted, not the sexiest of subjects but it affects us all during the hot summer months. If this is something that gets you down, you might be excited to learn that Marks & Spencer has come to the rescue with a pair of culottes to wear underneath your summer midi dresses or maxi dresses. At £18, they're a bit of a bargain too.

Featuring M&S's swish Cool Comfort technology, you can now enjoy a streamlined silhouette in cool comfort from morning to evening. Amazing, right?

Culottes with cool comfort technology, £18, Marks & Spencer

These could well be the gift that keeps on giving. They also come in black as well. Currently, they're available in all sizes, from 6 to 24.

The item has already received rave reviews from M&S customers, with one saying: "I bought these as an alternative to a slip as I liked the fact they prevent chafing. They are lightweight and comfortable and perfect to wear under light coloured clothing."

Another said: "I have had a pair of these for a while now and always take them with me when I travel, they are great under dresses, skirts, wide trousers, or simply on their own - especially in hot weather, when they have saved my life."

She continued: "The material is light and silky soft and keeps you cool in the heat and warm in the cold. I love them so much that I gifted a pair both to my mum and my aunt. The only drawback I can think of is that they are slightly too long on me to wear with some of my shorter dresses, would like a pair that was on or just above the knee."

There is a solution for shorter dresses too - M&S are selling anti-chafe shorts. These also work well with silhouette hugging dresses. These come in almond, black, and white, and are available in sizes 8-24.

Cool comfort anti-chafing shorts, £12, Marks & Spencer

What are the best products you can buy to stop skin chafing?

Other chafing solutions can include sprays or creams. Boots stock Lanacane Anti-Chafing Gel which forms a breathable barrier on your skin to prevent chafing.

Lanacane anti-chafing cream, £6.30, Boots

Ulta sells Megababe's Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick with Aloe, Pomegranate & Grapeseed Oil, which you glide on the thigh area for cool comfort. They also stock the brand's Bust Dust which is like a dry shampoo for under your boobs to combat any sweatiness in that area. Here's to a dry summer, folks! You're welcome.

Megababe thigh rescue stick, £10.65, Ulta

Megababe Bust Dust, £12.17, Ulta

