M&S just unexpectedly dropped the occasion dress of dreams and it's going to sell out

Marks & Spencer has become a go-to for pretty daywear pieces and holiday fashion – and now, the retailer has upped the ante with the occasion dress set to be on everyone's wishlist this summer.

As a Shopping Writer, I spend plenty of time scrolling in search of the must-have pieces on the high street, and M&S truly surprised me with this stunning Satin Floral Midi Dress that looks far more expensive than it is.

© Marks & Spencer The satin dress features a cowl neck and a floral print

The £45 / $79.99 satin style features a slinky column silhouette with a curved midi hem, paired with a cowl neckline and twist detailing to create a figure-framing drape. The black mix floral print adds to the feminine feel that's just perfect for day-to-night occasions.

Floral dresses are a timeless trend that returns every summer, and the easy-to-wear print can be styled in endless ways. I'd recommend teaming the M&S number with a pair of black heels and a matching clutch for evening wear, or opt for bright lilac heels and gold statement earrings for an elevated daytime ensemble.

The dress has a sophisticated cut and satin feel that is perfect for summer date nights, and I could totally see it being worn as a wedding guest dress with colourful accessories. The black and blue hues give a finish that will suit every hair and skin tone, and shoppers can pick it up in sizes 6-24 with petite options also available.

M&S shoppers have been praising the dress online for its "flattering" appearance, with some stating there's no need to iron the satin design. Others have noted that the petite options are longer than expected, so it may be worth sizing down.

One reviewer wrote: "Absolutely love this dress and it's very flattering. I normally struggle to find a dress that I feel comfortable in, so I was pleasantly surprised when I tried it on and it fit lovely. I ordered a size 16 (sometimes I have to have a size 18 in dresses but the 16 fit perfectly)."

"I bought this dress for a wedding and wow how lovely it fits, I ordered size 14 in petite, and fits well and very well made only negative is it’s a bit long, but really nice," another wrote.

Other retailers have stocked their versions of the floral number. ASOS's midi slip dress is also ideal for formal wear with its chiffon design and black flower print, while New Look's £31 midi is great for creating more laid-back looks to wear on repeat.

Whether you're searching for a wedding guest dress or an elevated summer dress for the special event in your diary, M&S's satin midi is definitely worth considering while it's still available, as I'm predicting mass sell-outs of the gorgeous summer style.