10 best weekend deals - according to HELLO! Shopping Editors

The HELLO! Shopping Team are privy to all the best deals - our inboxes are full of the latest sale dates you need to know about, and the secret discount codes that are running. We have to be honest, it's both a blessing and a curse - I often have to pause 'research' to make a cheeky purchase, because quite frankly some deals are way too good to miss.

This weekend - pay weekend baby! - is a good time to share some of the best deals that we've come across. This might well be a random list, sorry about that, but finding a good deal is the ultimate priority. See below for the recommendations from the Shopping team - you've got Katherine, Karen, Hollie, Sophie and me, Leanne. If you want to know more about us, feel free to read all of our exciting bios on our 'meet the team' page.

How the Shopping Team chose the best deals

Reader choice: We have in-depth data on the products our dear readers love, so we'll check out the products you might have bought this month and share a deal.

We have in-depth data on the products our dear readers love, so we'll check out the products you might have bought this month and share a deal. Editor approved: There are brands the shopping team absolutely love - and it's likely we'll share those deals. It might be because of the customer service or the swift ordering process.

There are brands the shopping team absolutely love - and it's likely we'll share those deals. It might be because of the customer service or the swift ordering process. A decent discount: Sorry, we're not here to rave about the 5% off discounts. We want this to be a really decent money-saving article. Move over Martin Lewis!

Ready to shop? Here we go…

Best deals for a weekend 'treat yourself' moment

1/ 10 ghd Duet Style © ghd The ghd Summer Sale has just started and the Duet Style is on sale. I'm a big fan of this hair tool. It's the first 2-in-1 hot air styler that dries and styles hair at the same time with 45% less energy consumption and no heat damage. Whether you're planning beach getaways, attending summer weddings, or simply embracing the carefree vibes of what is supposed to be Summer, the Duet Style will ensure you look flawless in any setting. Recommended by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.

2/ 10 CeraVe Moisturising Cream for Dry to Very Dry Skin © CeraVe The whole team have jumped on the CeraVe bandwagon at some point in their lives - it's an industry favourite for a reason. It's a god-send if you have sensitive skin. It's lightweight but somehow feels so nourishing and your skin feels better than ever. If you don't believe me, read the reviews. This one speaks volumes: "After incorporating CeraVe Moisturising Cream into my daily skincare routine, I am compelled to award it a well-deserved 5-star review for its exceptional performance in tackling dry skin.



"The cream's effectiveness lies in its unique formula. Enriched with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it not only moisturizes the skin but also helps in retaining its natural moisture. From the first application, I noticed a significant improvement in my skin's texture. It felt softer, smoother, and more hydrated without any greasy residue." Recommended by Katherine Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor.

3/ 10 Amazon Rajputana Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings © Rajputana When we wrote a story about Amazon's earrings that are super similar to Meghan Markle's go-to designer pair, our readers flocked to buy them. Well, if you missed out first time round, do not fear! They're now on sale and they're such a good price. I have this exact pair, and I wear them all the time. They just make an outfit. I may have to buy the silver now that silver is having a moment. Recommended by Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer.

4/ 10 M&S Linen Rich Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer © M&S If you get the HELLO! Edit newsletter (it drops in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday letting you know about all the top deals of the week!), you'll probably know that the big Marks & Spencer sale has started. I chose this gorgeous pink blazer to highlight for this week's sale pick - it's just stunning. The 'pink shell' hue is ideal if you don't wear bright colours, but a nod to the summertime is a must. Recommended by Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer.

5/ 10 Walking Pad Treadmill © Amazon This is a bit of a random suggestion but I'm on the lookout for a walking pad (I'm blaming TikTok and all the influencers telling me how good they are). With the weather in the UK not playing ball, I'm convinced a walking pad will be the secret to getting my steps in every day. If I'm going to buy one, this deal looks like a pretty good one. Shall I?! Recommended by Leanne.

6/ 10 Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner © Shark We've written about Shark a lot at HELLO! All the celebs rave about their Shark Vacuum - Mrs Hinch is a big fan, as is her BFF Stacey Solomon. But don't buy one if there's not a sale on. Luckily, if you're in the market for a new cordless vacuum, this one is heavily discounted. I bought a Shark Anti Hair Wrap cordless vacuum about two years ago after researching Shark hoovers for work and seeing that HELLO! readers (and Mrs Hinch) love them! I'm now a fan, too. It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum. Recommended by Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor.

7/ 10 Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Film, Foil and Bag Organiser © Joseph Joseph I need to let you into a little secret - I get constantly annoyed by my cling film falling out of the cupboard every time I go to use it, and so I may have to pick up this organiser from Joseph Joseph. This brand always has the answers to your daily niggles, and now John Lewis has up to 30% off. Recommended by Leanne.

8/ 10 South Beach espadrille sandals © South Beach ASOS has a really good discount on for this weekend - just add the code PAYYAY at checkout! I'm so obsessed with these cute summer sandals, but there's 20% off lots of summer serves. From sandals to swimwear, dresses and so much more. Now, all we need is the weather. Recommended by Leanne.

9/ 10 Dunelm Pond Round Wall Mirror © Dunelm Wavy mirrors are still having a moment and this Dunelm find is such a steal. Do not sleep on this deal, because Dunelm is notorious for selling out. Recommended by Karen.