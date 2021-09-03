Millie Mackintosh looks stunning as she steps out in one of Kate Middleton’s favourite affordable brands

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Millie Mackintosh looked stunning in a pink midi dress as she attended the Boden Turns 30 event at Carousel in London on Thursday.

The mum-of-one, who is currently expecting her second baby, paired the gorgeous bohemian silk midi with nude heels from Maxine shoes, a pink tassled Rosantica bag and a pair of celestial earrings by Soru jewellery. Joined by the likes of Jodie Kidd and Amber Le Bonn, they celebrated 30 years since Boden first launched.

Millie was glowing in her Boden dress

Despite its affordable price point, the much-loved British high street brand is even Kate Middleton-approved, as the royal has been seen out wearing several pieces. Kate wore a pink Boden blouse on International Women's Day 2021 and was also pictured in a Boden jumper at a school visit earlier this year. We even spotted her wearing a Boden belt at a royal engagement recently.

Millie's 'Miriam' dress is part of Boden's celebratory anniversary collection which will launch and be available to shop on Monday. From the sneak peeks we've seen on Instagram, the edit will also include classic Breton tops, stylish midi skirts, argyle tank tops and even a luxe velvet co-ord.

We wouldn't be surprised to see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing something from the edit on one of her next royal outings. In fact, the Miriam dress is just her style. So alarms at the ready, this is one collection you don't want to miss.

