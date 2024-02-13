8 timeless polka dot dresses to wear this season & beyond

The humble polka dot dress has been having something of a moment in recent years, in part thanks to Princess Kate and her many Alessandra Rich pieces. But its history goes way back, with the print first peaking in popularity in the 1920s.
The timeless style is elegant but playful, statement but effortless, sophisticated but fun, which could explain the royal's unwavering penchant for the print. It's also a favourite of Queen Letizia of Spain, who has worn several stunning polka dot dresses while out on engagements, and Holly Willoughby, who has frequently worn a polka dot piece for her TV hosting duties.
If you're looking for a new polka dot dress to wear this winter and beyond, scroll on as we've searched the high street to find the most stylish options to shop this season.
The best polka dot dresses at a glance
The black polka dot dress: M&S Collection Polka Dot Shirred Midi Shirt Dress, £55 / $96.99
The white polka dot dress: Hobbs Lucilla Polka Dot Dress, £189 / $395
Holly Willoughby often steps out in a polka dot dress, wearing this one by LK Bennett to present This Morning last year. We've also seen her in a stunning lilac style by Finery and a black and white polka dot M&S piece.
How we chose the best polka dot dresses
New-in: You'll find all of the best new season polka dot dresses from HELLO!'s favourite fashion brands in this edit.
Variety: We've included a range of casual and more formal pieces, so there's something for every occasion.
Price: There are also options to suit a range of budgets, from £40 at River Island to £248 Reformation pieces.
The best polka dot dresses to shop this season
M&S Polka Dot Dress
M&S Collection Polka Dot Shirred Midi Shirt Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-24, Petite-Long
Colours available: Black/White
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Marks & Spencer's polka dot shirt dress is cut in a regular fit with a collared neckline and button-through fastening. With its flattering shirred bodice, 3/4 sleeves and breezy midi length skirt, it's the perfect everyday piece.
Princess Kate owns this exact vintage-inspired Rixo shirt dress in the (sadly now sold out) pink Zebra print. With her penchant for white polka dots, we wouldn't be surprised to see her step out in this midi - shop it before it sells out.
Phase Eight Polka Dot Dress
Phase Eight Polka Dot Tulle Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-20
Colours available: Soft Pink
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
A modern take on the classic polka dot, Phase Eight's pink midi would make a beautiful wedding guest dress. It has a halter-neck and a flowing silhouette with a tie-up waist belt. Responsibly-sourced, it's made from recycled polyester and even comes in kids' sizes so you match with your min-me.
River Island Polka Dot Dress
River Island Black Polka Dot Midi Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Black/White
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Looking for a shorter style? River Island's trending mini dress comes in a swishy cut with a flattering front knot detail. We'd pair it with heeled ankle boots.
Reformation Polka Dot Dress
Reformation Rosalynn Polka Dot Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Colours available: Black/White, Aquamarine
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
For a polka dot dress suitable for a formal occasion, we're obsessed with this midi dress with a statement asymmetric neckline from Reformation. It's made from a lightweight georgette fabric and looks amazing with chunky gold jewellery.
Hobbs Polka Dot Dress
Hobbs Lucilla Polka Dot Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-20, Petite & Regular
Colours available: White/Navy
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
We could definitely see Princess Kate in Hobbs’ white polka dot midi dress. The elegant piece has a shirt-style silhouette with long sleeves and a detachable tie waist to flatter your shape.
Mango Polka Dot Dress
Mango Polka-Dots Shirt Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-26
Colours available: Black/White
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
This polka dot shirt dress from Mango is made from flowy fabric and falls to a midi length. It features a waist-cinching belt and comes in an inclusive range of sizes. We'd style it with heeled mules of knee-high boots.
Zara Polka Dot Dress
Zara Polka Dot Dress
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Black/White
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: £1.95 within 30 days
Zara's black and white polka dot mini dress has a flattering shirred waist and long sleeves for a piece that we can't wait to wear as soon as spring hits.