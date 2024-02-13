8 timeless polka dot dresses to wear this season & beyond

The humble polka dot dress has been having something of a moment in recent years, in part thanks to Princess Kate and her many Alessandra Rich pieces. But its history goes way back, with the print first peaking in popularity in the 1920s.

The timeless style is elegant but playful, statement but effortless, sophisticated but fun, which could explain the royal's unwavering penchant for the print. It's also a favourite of Queen Letizia of Spain, who has worn several stunning polka dot dresses while out on engagements, and Holly Willoughby, who has frequently worn a polka dot piece for her TV hosting duties.

If you're looking for a new polka dot dress to wear this winter and beyond, scroll on as we've searched the high street to find the most stylish options to shop this season.

Royals & celebrities wearing polka dot dresses

© Getty Kate Middleton wears a white polka dot dress at the Order of the Garter Ceremony in July 2023

Princess Kate has been seen in so many polka dot dresses by Alessandra Rich, the two could collaborate on their own collection. Most recently, she was pictured in this white high-neck midi dress at the Order of the Garter Ceremony in July, and she wore a very similar number at Royal Ascot in 2022.

© Neil Mockford Princess Kate wears Alessandra Rich at Wimbledon 2022

The Princess of Wales is also partial to polka dot dresses in brighter colours, stepping out in this azure blue midi at the 2022 Wimbledon finals. She later recycled the look at a summer party in London to celebrate the NHS.

© Carlos R. Alvarez Queen Letizia of Spain wears polka dots to visit the city of Bailen in Spain

Queen Letizia looked stunning wearing an elegant Carolina Herrera white polka dot dress in Bailen in 2019. Falling to a midi length, it featured a coordinating wrap waist belt.

Like Kate, the Spanish royal has also been spotted in a powder blue polka dot number. She was pictured wearing one to celebrate National Armed Forces Day with her husband King Felipe VI last year.

Holly wears LK Bennett to host This Morning

Holly Willoughby often steps out in a polka dot dress, wearing this one by LK Bennett to present This Morning last year. We've also seen her in a stunning lilac style by Finery and a black and white polka dot M&S piece.

