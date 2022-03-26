5 best white heels to shop if you're inspired by Kate Middleton's royal tour footwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Providing fashion fans with endless inspiration, the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe this week has been a treasure trove of metallic evening gowns, floaty spring styles and of course – the dreamiest designer heels.

Accessorising her many outfits with pairs of white stilettos, Duchess Kate has modelled shoes from Jimmy Choo, Emmy London and Salvatore Ferragamo while touring Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

Duchess Kate has been rocking white heels throughout the Caribbean royal tour

Sparking a new-season trend, we've rounded up the best white heels for spring and summer. If you're loving the royal's fabulous footwear, then you'll adore these heels from ASOS, Mint Velvet, Mango and more.

White Court Shoes, £32, ASOS

Made with smooth faux leather, ASOS' pointed heels are embossed with a chic croc print.

White Leather Court Shoes, £109, Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet's elegant white stilettos are crafted from butter-soft white leather. The brand recommends styling them with a relaxed pair of jeans or cargo trousers this season.

White Pointed Heels, £25, ASOS

Priced at an affordable £25, step out in these white court shoes when the sun comes out.

Jimmy Choo Romy 100 pumps, £550, Farfetch

If you want to repliKate her look, shop at the royal's go-to brand and bag yourself a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos.

White Asymmetric Heels, £35.99, Mango

Part of Mango's conscious collection, these asymmetric heels are perfect for spring and summer celebrations.

