7 Princess Kate-worthy white bouclé blazers to shop this season

Kate Middleton knows how to wear a bouclé blazer. Royal fashion fans went wild when the Princess stepped out in a red textured blazer from Zara back in 2021, selling out the high street piece instantly. Now she’s been spotted in the same jacket in white and we think we love it even more.

The 41-year-old royal was pictured in Derby on Wednesday, celebrating Captain Preet Chandi MBE returning from her solo expedition across Antarctica. She looked stunning, styling her white Zara bouclé blazer with an ivory cashmere knit by Kiltane, navy LK Bennett cigarette trousers and a pair of Veja trainers with metallic detail.

Princess Kate wears her Zara bouclé blazer, LK Bennett trousers and Veja trainers

The Zara blazer is still in stock in several sizes but it’s selling fast, so if you want to emulate the royal-worthy look we’ve searched the high street for all of the best lookalikes to shop now.

Textured double-breasted blazer, £69.99, Zara

Princess Kate is partial to Zara's high street pieces, just like us. Her exact blazer is still available to shop, but we don’t think it’ll be around for long.

Phase Eight Ripley tweed blazer, £126.65, Phase Eight

We think Princess Kate would love this bouclé blazer from Phase Eight. It looks amazing as part of a tonal outfit.

White bouclé blazer, £59, River Island

River Island’s white bouclé blazer comes in a classic cut - a capsule wardrobe staple.

White bouclé blazer, £59, Mango

From elegant dresses to wide-leg jeans, Mango's tweed bouclé blazer would look great with just about anything.

Textured-weave blazer, £39.99, H&M

A modern take on the textured boucle blazer, H&M’s has a slightly oversized cut, subtle shoulder pads and a one-button fastening.

Tweed blazer, £90,​​​​​​ Karen Millen

Featuring gleaming gold buttons and a sharp silhouette, Karen Millen’s textured white bouclé blazer is a little bit special.

Charlee cream tweed jacket, £329, LK Bennett

We could definitely see Princess Kate in this bouclé blazer with constrating trims from royal favourite LK Bennett.

