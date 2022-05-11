14 white hen party dresses for the bride to wow in

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a bride-to-be, choosing a wedding dress is one of the most important and special decisions you'll make, but it's not the only outfit you need to think about. It's likely your hen party (or bachelorette party if you're in the US) is looming, and if you follow tradition, that's one more white dress to consider.

To contrast their wedding dress, many future brides go for an LWD (that's a little white dress) that's perhaps shorter and more fun. Searching for the perfect dress to wear to your hen do? We've found all of the best little white dresses available to buy online, from elegant and sleek to sparkly and stand-out...

ASOS EDITION Arabella embellished bodice dress, £150, ASOS

With its sequin embellished high-neck bodice and fit and flare tulle skirt, there's a lot to love about this dreamy mini dress by ASOS EDITION.

Rudi dress, £435, Reformation

Reformation's silk Rudi mini dress is modest and sultry in equal measures - perfect for your hen party.

Naeem Khan Gatsby embellished chiffon mini dress, £4,860, Net-a-Porter

For something really special, Naeem Khan's 1920s inspired sequin Gatsby dress is the one.

White mini blazer dress, £80, River Island

If your hen party plans call for a blazer dress, we love this from River Island. It's simple but so chic.

Lottie white dress, £495, Nadine Merabi

Trust us - you WILL stand out from the crowd if you're wearing the Lottie dress by Nadine Merabi. With the white crystal waterfall beading and white feather trim, this isn't just any dress - it's the dress.

Alberta midi dress, £178, Reiss

Looking for a dress to take you from brunch through to evening drinks? Try this midi from Reiss which features subtle cut-out detail and a lace trim.

ASOS EDITION organza mini dress, £150, ASOS

With its sheer puff sleeves and organza print, you'll want to wear this mini dress by ASOS EDITION on repeat.

Voluminous satin-effect dress, £59.99, Zara

How amazing is this voluminous ruffle detail mini dress from Zara? We love.

Retrofête Gabrielle velvet-trimmed sequined chiffon mini wrap dress, £535, Net-A-Porter

Retrofête's gorgeous white mini dress features a velvet sash, plunging neckline and all-over embellishments. Wear it with a clutch and sky-high heels.

Billie midi dress, £55, Lavish Alice

For a more casual daytime look, go for this Lavish Alice knitted midi dress. It has a half-moon cut-out detail on the back for a feminine finish.

Hope dress, £118, Free People

Heading somewhere beachy? Free People's white mini dress with ruched detailing is giving us big Jacquemus vibes.

QUIZ white lace trim dress, £29.99, New Look

With its sweetheart neckline and lace trim, this white mini dress is so cute and you can shop it for less than £30.

Strappy tiered maxi dress, £120, & Other Stories

Prefer a longer style? & Other Stories' tiered maxi dress has an open lace-up back and can be paired with flat sandals for a low maintenance summer hen party outfit.

Sister Jane mini dress with embroidered flowers, £66.50, ASOS

For something whimsical and vintage-inspired, this Sister Jane mini dress features a high neck, all-over floral embroidery and a sheer overlay.

